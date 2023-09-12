Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 12, 2023

Job prospects in Singapore positive despite economic worries: Poll

48% of the respondents expect to increase their staffing levels in the fourth quarter while 38% have no plans to change their headcount.

34.4km of new cycling paths to be built in Jurong West, Bukit Batok, Clementi, Queenstown

New paths will improve cycling connectivity to key amenities like MRT stations and neighbourhood centres.

Woman goes blind after dermal filler treatment; first reported case in S’pore

HSA said it is investigating if there were batch-related defects that could have affected product safety and quality.

NRICs, home addresses of doctors among data leaked from Academy of Medicine, Singapore

The data has been put on the Dark Web by a Russian-based ransomware gang since Sunday.

Momentum to oust Anwar stalls after Johor vote, but support still shifting to opposition

If left unchecked, it could result in a major swing for PN and threaten the likelihood of a second term for Mr Anwar, says Shannon Teoh.

Veteran banker Elizabeth Sam who was known as ‘Ms MAS’ dies at age 84

She played a key role in Singapore’s growth as a financial centre.

Singaporean man in quake-hit area in Morocco says he was ‘lucky to make it out alive’

A gym owner recounts his experience after the hotel he was staying in was hit by violent tremors.

Western nations go on the defensive as Russia thanks India for G-20 declaration

Compromise on Ukraine could prove to be beneficial for the grouping, said analysts.

SMC imposes conditional restrictions on doctor over alleged lapses in care of patient

The 67-year-old Singaporean man was pronounced dead 30 minutes after arrival at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Streetwise: Secrets of hotel pricing strategies and tips on how to bag the best deals

How far in advance should you book a room? Do hotels offer discounts on last-minute bookings?

