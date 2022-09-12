Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 12.
Seniors with gambling problems may need counselling before they get financial support from children
Other non-monetary orders being considered include counselling sessions for the family to mend their strained ties.
More wildlife species in Singapore may be added to list that offers greater protection
Various species of sawfish and sea turtles are among those on the Protected Wildlife Species list.
Changi Airport has upper hand in talks with Jetstar on move to T4, say analysts
They say there is no alternative for airline, but one expert warns of unforeseen commercial consequences.
Pods set up in void decks to cater to requests for conducive work, study spaces
The nine pods in Boon Lay are air-conditioned and soundproof, with power sockets and Wi-Fi connectivity provided.
Indonesia’s fuel price hike: How will the move impact everyday life?
Protesters rallied across Indonesia last week, angered by the move to hike fuel prices.
What to consider when taking a loan to fund home renovation
Renovation costs can hit tens of thousands of dollars, depending on the work you intend to do, so where are you going to find the money?
Low labour costs, strong investor interest drawing S'pore start-ups into Vietnam
Sectors that venture capital firms are looking at include health technology, food processing and blockchain.
Biden vows ‘vigilance’ against new threats in speech on 9/11 anniversary
“We’ll continue to monitor and disrupt those terrorist activities wherever we find them," said the US president.
Malaysia's former prime minister Abdullah Badawi has dementia
He no longer recognises nor remembers his family members, said son-in-law and Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.
Art and tech intersect in new SAM show
Singapore Art Museum has new art commissions that will go on show at exhibition called Can Everybody See My Screen?