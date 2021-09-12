Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 12.

Chinatown Complex closed after Covid-19 cluster with 66 cases; S’pore reports 555 new infections

All staff working at Chinatown Complex are being tested for Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

Messages of unity, resolve mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

The greatest lesson from that day was the value of national unity, Mr Biden said.

READ MORE HERE

RSAF scrambled F16 fighter jets on Saturday in response to potential air threat

A Royal Malaysia Police helicopter flew over Pulau Tekong on Saturday morning at around 9.20am.

READ MORE HERE

About 1,000 F&B, retail businesses open in S'pore each month despite pandemic

Not only did the number of businesses formed exceed that of closures, more businesses opened compared with that during the pre-pandemic years, between 2017 and 2019.

READ MORE HERE

How the Covid-19 cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port was contained

The Jurong Fishery Port cluster is Singapore's largest Covid-19 cluster in the community to date.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore opens Covid-19 vaccination channels for overseas-based citizens

There are two vaccination channels available for overseas Singaporeans.

READ MORE HERE

Man's $670,000 investment loss a cautionary tale

Mr Andy Poh plunged headlong into an investment on the recommendation of a bank relationship manager.

READ MORE HERE

Let's talk about race, but not just about race

What is it that Singaporeans want to achieve when they talk about race, or enact laws to protect and enhance race relations?

READ MORE HERE

Former commando creates miniatures so beautiful that people cry

Mr Wilfred Cheah decided to become a full-time miniature artist when he turned 55 last year.

READ MORE HERE

Look how much you've grown: Baby panda's first month

Mum Jia Jia and baby are still together in an off-exhibit den to give them time to nurse and bond in privacy.

READ MORE HERE