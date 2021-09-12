Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 12.
Chinatown Complex closed after Covid-19 cluster with 66 cases; S’pore reports 555 new infections
All staff working at Chinatown Complex are being tested for Covid-19.
Messages of unity, resolve mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
The greatest lesson from that day was the value of national unity, Mr Biden said.
RSAF scrambled F16 fighter jets on Saturday in response to potential air threat
A Royal Malaysia Police helicopter flew over Pulau Tekong on Saturday morning at around 9.20am.
About 1,000 F&B, retail businesses open in S'pore each month despite pandemic
Not only did the number of businesses formed exceed that of closures, more businesses opened compared with that during the pre-pandemic years, between 2017 and 2019.
How the Covid-19 cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port was contained
The Jurong Fishery Port cluster is Singapore's largest Covid-19 cluster in the community to date.
S'pore opens Covid-19 vaccination channels for overseas-based citizens
There are two vaccination channels available for overseas Singaporeans.
Man's $670,000 investment loss a cautionary tale
Mr Andy Poh plunged headlong into an investment on the recommendation of a bank relationship manager.
Let's talk about race, but not just about race
What is it that Singaporeans want to achieve when they talk about race, or enact laws to protect and enhance race relations?
Former commando creates miniatures so beautiful that people cry
Mr Wilfred Cheah decided to become a full-time miniature artist when he turned 55 last year.
Look how much you've grown: Baby panda's first month
Mum Jia Jia and baby are still together in an off-exhibit den to give them time to nurse and bond in privacy.