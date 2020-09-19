Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Sept 19.

Almost 1,000 hawker centre, coffee shop staff and delivery riders expected to be tested for Covid-19 this weekend

MOH said the tests are voluntary as there has been no local evidence that the identified community groups are at higher risk of getting infected.

READ MORE HERE

Fire breaks out at Sembawang God of Wealth Temple on Friday night

A resident from a nearby elderly home experienced breathlessness and was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

READ MORE HERE

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies at age 87 from pancreatic cancer

Ms Ginsburg was an icon for American liberals and her death could dramatically alter the ideological balance of the court.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Some Singapore students scramble to change flights to avoid UK quarantine

One student opted to postpone her flight as she no longer had to set aside 14 days for quarantine.

READ MORE HERE

Private-hire, taxi trade needs long-term fix, must be seen to be doing more

While public financial assistance is justified in dire situations, it must be complemented by private-sector efforts, says Christopher Tan.

READ MORE HERE

SIA pilots agree to deeper pay cuts amid Covid-19 to save jobs

They have agreed to take deeper pay cuts of up to 50%, on top of a 10% cut in the monthly variable component of their salaries.

READ MORE HERE

MOM to consider easing alcohol ban in dorms, but checks to continue for now

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, dorm residents were allowed to consume alcohol and smoke in designated areas within the buildings, but were prohibited from drinking in their rooms.

READ MORE HERE

Businessman Goh Jin Hian could face legal action for breaches of director's duties at troubled commodity firm

Dr Goh, who is the son of Emeritus Senior Minister and former prime minister Goh Chok Tong, has not been accused of fraudulent conduct.

READ MORE HERE

China can safely drop nine-dash line in South China Sea and win friends in Asean: China expert

Run-ins between China and claimant Asean states such as the Philippines and Vietnam in the disputed waters have increased this year.

READ MORE HERE

Dentist jailed after extracting tooth while on hoverboard

The dentist also performed anaesthesia without training or consent on many patients and embezzled from his bosses.

READ MORE HERE