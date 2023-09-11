Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 11, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Fewer HDB flat upgraders chasing the condo ownership dream
Cooling measures, higher mortgage rates and rising prices for new launches have dashed upgrading aspirations.
Money laundering probe did not arise from external pressure: Shanmugam
The probe had been going on for months, with the police having to trace any illegal activity here and overseas, he added.
US unveils trade corridor between India, Middle East and Europe, could deepen rivalry with China
Questions remain over the funding and even viability of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor project.
In tomorrow’s world, people who see change as opportunity will succeed: WEF founder
Professor Klaus Schwab has a message for the young and old as he discusses the key issues set to dominate the future.
South-east Asia takes the leap with AI
South-east Asian nations strike a balance between taking advantage of AI tools and preventing abuse of the platforms.
How to recognise possible signs of abuse in pre-schoolers
Recent incidents of alleged abuse at Kinderland centres show how important it is to spot signs of abuse in children.
President of Association of Criminal Lawyers Tan Hee Joek dies at 51
Mr Tan is remembered as quiet, unassuming, hard-working and passionate about the law.
Far from Morocco, relatives and friends rally to send money and supplies home after deadly quake
Man arrested for allegedly attacking another man with knife in Jalan Besar
Preliminary investigations show that the suspect is believed to be involved in a dispute with the victim.
Younger Australians leave cities for regional areas, lured by jobs and lifestyle
This trend has been sparked by soaring costs of living in major cities as well as the pandemic.