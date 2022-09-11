Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 11.
Academics to artists, S'pore's new talent pass covers wide range of sectors
Singapore's new work pass: One pass, many options to help woo global talent
Even though local talent can be groomed to take on roles in emergent sectors, global talent is needed to help introduce these skills quickly enough to meet the urgent demand.
Singaporeans must stand up for its people and not take sides amid global tensions: DPM Wong
Lunch with Sumiko: 'It's been a roller coaster,' says Edwin Tong on his journey from lawyer to lawmaker
His ministry's work involves building cohesion and national identity. "It's a lot more work than I thought," he says of being in office.
S'pore woman had to share $5m with ex-husband
This was because she had transferred the stocks into their joint investment accounts.
Istana Park expansion, pedestrianisation of Orchard Road stretch to be completed from 2025
Russian grip on north-east Ukraine collapses, after Kyiv severs supply line
Ukraine captures Kupyansk, sole railway hub supplying Russia’s entire front-line across northeastern Ukraine.
What makes Singapore Singaporean? Society's unique cultural traits offer a clue
Scoring low on individualism, high on long-term orientation may explain willingness to wear masks, says Jeremy Au Yong.
10 frozen ready-made dishes worth buying
Generally, meat dishes fare better than fresh seafood, which loses its natural sweetness or changes texture easily with freezing.