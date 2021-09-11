Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Sept 11.
S'pore reports 568 new local Covid-19 cases and 1 death
Of the locally transmitted cases, 127 were seniors above the age of 60.
9/11 attacks sparked 20-year war and left deep rifts
The Indo-Pacific region could well be the next theatre of conflict as US-China ties slide.
20 years on: How 9/11 shaped their lives
The attacks in America 20 years ago left the world shaken. How has Sept 11 changed these six ordinary lives?
The lessons from 9/11 for Singapore
Twenty years on, as the aftershocks of the terrorism attacks continue to reverberate, Singaporeans must not let their guard down or take our cohesion for granted, says PM Lee.
People need to act to avoid Covid-19 cases rising to 3,200 cases daily: Ong Ye Kung
He said Singapore is now in the process of seeing cases double from 400 to 800 a day.
For 51-year-old who had Covid-19, recovery at home gave him needed confidence and support
He was instructed to stick to one room and move his family members to other parts of the house.
The new NUS: Amplifying the University Scholars Programme and Yale-NUS story
NUS president Tan Eng Chye sets out the backdrop to the decision for the merger.
Britain's Prince Andrew served with papers in US sexual assault lawsuit
Virginia Giuffre says she was "lent out" for underage sex by late US financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Man charged over racially aggravated attack against S'porean woman in Choa Chu Kang
Wong Xing Fong allegedly kicked the victim in the chest.
Japanese architect Kengo Kuma says substance beats style in building design
He believes that in a post-pandemic world, the days of designing structures as enclosed spaces are numbered.