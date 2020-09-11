Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Sept 11.

Liew Mun Leong steps down as chairman of CAG, Surbana Jurong after ex-maid acquitted of stealing

Mr Liew said he and his family will continue to provide full cooperation to authorities in their review of the case involving his ex-maid, Ms Parti Liyani.

CAG names veteran public servant Tan Gee Paw as acting chairman after Liew Mun Leong's resignation

Mr Tan, who was chairman of national water agency PUB from April 2001 to March 2017, has been a director on CAG's board since May 2017.

Singapore welcomes talks with Hong Kong on resuming cross-border travel

Hong Kong is already in talks with Japan and Thailand on the resumption of travel.

2 new Covid-19 dorm clusters found in Jurong, Seletar North

There were also 63 new coronavirus patients announced on Thursday, taking Singapore's total to 57,229.

6 'party buses' impounded; LTA warns such illegal vehicles could hinder S'pore's Covid-19 efforts

The offences include illegal modifications and having people without a valid licence drive the buses.

Pause in AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial a 'wake-up call', says WHO

The vaccine trial was paused after a participant was reported to be suffering from symptoms associated with a rare spinal inflammatory disorder.

It may be too little too late for Jakarta to curb surge in Covid-19 cases: Analysts

The city's governor has warned that not a single isolation room in a hospital will be available by Sept 17 if tough measures are not reimposed.

New ERP system: Ong Ye Kung on why on-board unit has 3 pieces and why no distance-based charging for now

The three-piece OBU for vehicles has drawn criticism for its perceived bulkiness.

Three in 10 surveyed not satisfied with GE2020 voting experience

This is "not acceptable", the Elections Department said, apologising for the poorer voting experiences.

Singapore panel to decide whether bicycles must have brakes after fatal fixed-gear bike incident

This comes after a 13-year-old girl, who was riding her friend's fixed-gear bike, fell to her death from a multi-storey carpark in January.

