Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 10, 2023

Over 5,000 new homes could be built on 3 new Tanjong Rhu plots on the city fringe
Analysts said it is rare to find such large parcels on the city fringe that potentially offer sea or river views.
Student residents claim vaping culture persists at NUS, NTU and SMU hostels
Some residents are said to be reselling vaporisers that were bought in bulk from dealers.
Race to find survivors as Morocco quake deaths top 2,000
Wider network of suspects linked to 10 nabbed in billion-dollar money laundering bust
Some of these suspects are connected to organised crime syndicates operating overseas.
Man, 30, arrested for allegedly murdering his wife at Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong
‘Govts alone cannot do all this’: PM Lee at G-20 summit calls for partners to fund climate efforts
Trillions of dollars are needed annually for the world to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, he noted.
Rising food prices eat into Indian household budgets
Singapore leaders express condolences after death of Republic’s longest-serving Finance Minister
PM Lee, ESM Goh and President-elect Tharman hailed Dr Hu's contributions to the nation.
Going to therapy is a ‘green flag’ in partners, say millennials and Gen Zs
Younger adults seek counselling while dating to improve themselves as partners and understand relationship dynamics.
Trending Food: Beat the heat with 8 new and revamped ice cream parlours
To cater for late-night dessert cravings, some ice cream parlours stay open past midnight.