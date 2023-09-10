Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 10, 2023

Updated
Published
7 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter. 

Over 5,000 new homes could be built on 3 new Tanjong Rhu plots on the city fringe

Analysts said it is rare to find such large parcels on the city fringe that potentially offer sea or river views.

READ MORE HERE

Student residents claim vaping culture persists at NUS, NTU and SMU hostels

Some residents are said to be reselling vaporisers that were bought in bulk from dealers.

READ MORE HERE

Race to find survivors as Morocco quake deaths top 2,000

Another 2,059 people were injured, including 1,404 in a critical condition.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Wider network of suspects linked to 10 nabbed in billion-dollar money laundering bust

Some of these suspects are connected to organised crime syndicates operating overseas.

READ MORE HERE

Man, 30, arrested for allegedly murdering his wife at Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong

The police said the man told officers that he had killed his wife.

READ MORE HERE

‘Govts alone cannot do all this’: PM Lee at G-20 summit calls for partners to fund climate efforts

Trillions of dollars are needed annually for the world to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, he noted.

READ MORE HERE

Rising food prices eat into Indian household budgets

To make matters worse, income growth has not kept pace with inflation.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore leaders express condolences after death of Republic’s longest-serving Finance Minister

PM Lee, ESM Goh and President-elect Tharman hailed Dr Hu's contributions to the nation.

READ MORE HERE

Going to therapy is a ‘green flag’ in partners, say millennials and Gen Zs

Younger adults seek counselling while dating to improve themselves as partners and understand relationship dynamics.

READ MORE HERE

Trending Food: Beat the heat with 8 new and revamped ice cream parlours

To cater for late-night dessert cravings, some ice cream parlours stay open past midnight. 

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top