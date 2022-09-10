Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Sept 10.
Asia-Pacific nations, US vow to build more resilient supply chains
The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework is intended to catalyse US economic engagement in the region.
Compromise, expanding common space key to keeping society united: PM Lee
Metaverse craze hits Asia, with cities and companies chasing after a $1.1 trillion pie
In the new digital world dubbed the metaverse, you can do everything you do in real life and more - as an avatar.
King Charles pays tribute to his 'darling mama' in first address to nation
Solemn address, a day after his mother's death, sees Charles pay tribute to the Queen's devotion to family and duty.
Praise and adulation for Xi as party congress approaches
The official praise has extended to various aspects of his political ideology, known as 'Xi Jinping Thought'.
Glitzy Ginza, like Singapore's Orchard, turning into lifestyle hub
With more casual brands emerging, the ones that survive are those that add to the intangible 'Ginza-ness' of the area.
Ex-Eu Yan Sang chairman Richard Eu Keng Mun dies at 99
Instead of wreaths, the family has asked for donations to be made in his name to the SIM People Development Fund and Community Chest.
SMRT ties up with 5 polys to boost home-grown talent pipeline
This comes amid ongoing efforts to recruit and develop workers to meet a growing need for talent.
Some NTUC-OCBC cardholders not eligible to switch to new digital bank's credit card
Trust says such customers can apply for a debit card, which also offers Linkpoints rebates.
Motor sports: Singapore's Sean Hudspeth wants to build on European Le Mans Series podium finish
About a year ago, he was struggling to carry out basic tasks after breaking his ankle and tearing a ligament while training.