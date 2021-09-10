Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Sept 10.

450 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore; unvaccinated 62-year-old man dies of Covid-19

The number of new cases is more than double the figure one week ago, on Sept 2, when it stood at 191.

READ MORE HERE

Unlinked cases less relevant when S'pore treats Covid-19 as endemic: Experts

Shifting the focus means resources can be better used elsewhere.

READ MORE HERE

Little India shops look forward to business boost from pilot scheme for migrant workers

Up to 500 vaccinated migrant workers living in dorms will be allowed to visit Little India each week.

READ MORE HERE

New way to calculate school-home distance to help more P1 kids to qualify for nearby schools

Changes will result in slightly over 10% more homes added to the list of those near primary schools.

READ MORE HERE

Will primary school registration changes lessen stress and competition for places?

Senior education correspondent Sandra Davie looks at what the changes mean for parents and their children.

READ MORE HERE

Why are HDB resale prices rising and what does this mean for home buyers?

Some analysts say strong demand for resale flats can be attributed to multiple delays to BTO projects.

READ MORE HERE

Biden mandates widespread Covid-19 shots, tests for millions of US workers

Businesses with more than 100 employees must have their workers vaccinated or tested weekly.

READ MORE HERE

Basketball court tragedy: Checks on hoop structures after boy's death completed

If the structures are deemed safe, the town councils have the discretion to open the courts for residents to use.

READ MORE HERE

Fair play for Singapore's Paralympians

Scrap the cash payout gap with Olympic medal winners. A medal from either event is of equal value in achievement, says Prof Tommy Koh.

READ MORE HERE

Making It: Meet cult brands ushering in a new era of It bags

Despite the pandemic, global brands Senreve and Strathberry have expanded in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE