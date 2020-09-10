Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Sept 10.

Temasek to give out 2 free reusable masks to each S'pore resident from Sept 21

Kid-size masks will also be available during the two-week collection period.

READ MORE HERE

Travellers coming from India will have to take Covid-19 test before entering S'pore; citizens and PRs excluded

Travellers will have to present a negative result from a Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of their flight to Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 cases detected in cleared dorms through active surveillance, aggressive tracing; about 45 found daily

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

About 2 per cent of these newly detected cases had positive serological tests, which indicate past infections.

READ MORE HERE

Former NTU staff who visited 3 places in university campus tested positive for Covid-19

He was not on the teaching staff, and did not show any symptoms while on campus and after he tested positive for the virus.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: 17 fined for breaching 5-person rule at F&B outlets, two Clarke Quay bars suspended

Customers across groups were seen inter-mingling and some operators were also found to have knowingly accepted reservations for more than five persons.

READ MORE HERE

Trump says he minimised coronavirus so as not to create panic, book reveals

"I wanted to always play it down," Mr Trump said. "I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic."

READ MORE HERE

9 high-tech farms in S'pore awarded nearly $40 million to ramp up food production

One firm will set up an indoor vegetable farm that depends on AI to monitor the growth of its leafy greens.

READ MORE HERE

SCDF working with HDB, town council to rectify hazards after it faced two hitches while fighting Toa Payoh fire

Estates that do not have signage indicating designated entry and exit points for emergency vehicles will soon get such signs.

READ MORE HERE

Watch: Inside the world's first floating Apple store at Marina Bay Sands

Take a virtual tour of the world’s first floating Apple store, which is opening at Marina Bay Sands today.

READ MORE HERE

Generation Grit: Adopted at age 5, she overcomes abandonment issues to help others

"I'm someone without any relatives in this world. That thought alone can be very depressing."

READ MORE HERE