Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Sept 10.
Temasek to give out 2 free reusable masks to each S'pore resident from Sept 21
Kid-size masks will also be available during the two-week collection period.
Travellers coming from India will have to take Covid-19 test before entering S'pore; citizens and PRs excluded
Travellers will have to present a negative result from a Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of their flight to Singapore.
Covid-19 cases detected in cleared dorms through active surveillance, aggressive tracing; about 45 found daily
About 2 per cent of these newly detected cases had positive serological tests, which indicate past infections.
Former NTU staff who visited 3 places in university campus tested positive for Covid-19
He was not on the teaching staff, and did not show any symptoms while on campus and after he tested positive for the virus.
Coronavirus: 17 fined for breaching 5-person rule at F&B outlets, two Clarke Quay bars suspended
Customers across groups were seen inter-mingling and some operators were also found to have knowingly accepted reservations for more than five persons.
Trump says he minimised coronavirus so as not to create panic, book reveals
"I wanted to always play it down," Mr Trump said. "I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic."
9 high-tech farms in S'pore awarded nearly $40 million to ramp up food production
One firm will set up an indoor vegetable farm that depends on AI to monitor the growth of its leafy greens.
SCDF working with HDB, town council to rectify hazards after it faced two hitches while fighting Toa Payoh fire
Estates that do not have signage indicating designated entry and exit points for emergency vehicles will soon get such signs.
Watch: Inside the world's first floating Apple store at Marina Bay Sands
Take a virtual tour of the world’s first floating Apple store, which is opening at Marina Bay Sands today.
Generation Grit: Adopted at age 5, she overcomes abandonment issues to help others
"I'm someone without any relatives in this world. That thought alone can be very depressing."