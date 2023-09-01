Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 1, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singaporeans head to the polls to pick their 9th president
Presidential election: What you need to know before you go to vote today
For those still worried about long queues, the VoteQ website will let voters check the queue status at individual polling stations on polling day.
askST: How does the sample count for the presidential election work?
This is the first presidential election where an official sample count result is made public.
Presidential election: Where does my ballot go?
CCTV cameras to be made mandatory in all pre-schools by July 2024
ECDA said the move is part of its regular review of security and safety measures in the early childhood sector.
Principal of Kinderland pre-school at centre of abuse allegations removed from post
Higher wage threshold for S Pass renewals set to have limited impact on businesses
The first of three increases in the minimum qualifying salary for S Pass renewals kicked in today.
Well-educated S’poreans among people trafficked to work in scam centres: United Nations report
Hundreds of thousands of people are being forced by criminal gangs to work in scam and illegal gambling centres in South-east Asia.
Award-winning cardiologist has performed more than 11,000 procedures
At 60, Professor Tan Huay Cheem still sees about 50 to 60 patients a day, three days a week.
‘Sponge city’ failures show holes in current climate change defence
Deadly floods and forest fires expose adaptation methods as inadequate, according to the writers.