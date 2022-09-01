Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Sept 1.

Over 3,000 public EV charging points in S'pore, more to be installed: LTA

This means there is roughly one public EV charging point for every two battery-powered vehicles here as at end-July, excluding public buses.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Did Schooling get off lightly over cannabis use?

He is unlikely to have a criminal record as his urine test was negative, said a lawyer.

READ MORE HERE

SNOC to convene disciplinary hearing into Schooling and Lim's cannabis consumption cases

Both tested negative for controlled drugs but issued apologies for their mistakes.

READ MORE HERE

Strong demand for 5-room BTO flats in Ang Mo Kio despite prices of up to $877k

Bigger units in Central Weave are more popular than the 4-room flats in two Bukit Merah projects.

READ MORE HERE

Serious human rights violations committed in China's Xinjiang, says UN report

The detention of Uighur and other ethnic Muslims may constitute crimes against humanity, the report said.

READ MORE HERE

Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91: Beacon of hope leaves divided legacy

Few people embodied both the hopes and failures of their country better than the last leader of the Soviet Union, says Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

Fixed deposit rates go up as banks and finance companies jostle for market share

UOB and Hong Leong Finance are the latest to lift rates while DBS is the only one in S’pore to raise board rates.

READ MORE HERE

The mess Pelosi left for Asia

Taiwan’s space to manoeuvre diplomatically has shrunk, thanks to the US Speaker’s trip to Taipei, while the rest of Asia must now pick up the pieces, says Ravi Velloor.

READ MORE HERE

To be competitive, equip adult Singaporeans with tools to learn on the go, says Chan Chun Sing

He says as long as adult learners put in the effort, the Govt will ensure that the resources are available.

READ MORE HERE

Karen's Diner, known for its rude service, not coming to Singapore yet

Singapore is not among the 15 upcoming locations listed on the company's website.

READ MORE HERE

