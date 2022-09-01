Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Sept 1.
Over 3,000 public EV charging points in S'pore, more to be installed: LTA
This means there is roughly one public EV charging point for every two battery-powered vehicles here as at end-July, excluding public buses.
askST: Did Schooling get off lightly over cannabis use?
He is unlikely to have a criminal record as his urine test was negative, said a lawyer.
SNOC to convene disciplinary hearing into Schooling and Lim's cannabis consumption cases
Strong demand for 5-room BTO flats in Ang Mo Kio despite prices of up to $877k
Bigger units in Central Weave are more popular than the 4-room flats in two Bukit Merah projects.
Serious human rights violations committed in China's Xinjiang, says UN report
The detention of Uighur and other ethnic Muslims may constitute crimes against humanity, the report said.
Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91: Beacon of hope leaves divided legacy
Few people embodied both the hopes and failures of their country better than the last leader of the Soviet Union, says Jonathan Eyal.
Fixed deposit rates go up as banks and finance companies jostle for market share
UOB and Hong Leong Finance are the latest to lift rates while DBS is the only one in S’pore to raise board rates.
The mess Pelosi left for Asia
Taiwan’s space to manoeuvre diplomatically has shrunk, thanks to the US Speaker’s trip to Taipei, while the rest of Asia must now pick up the pieces, says Ravi Velloor.
To be competitive, equip adult Singaporeans with tools to learn on the go, says Chan Chun Sing
He says as long as adult learners put in the effort, the Govt will ensure that the resources are available.