Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Sept 1.
Number of Covid-19 cases linked to 8 S'pore bus interchanges rises to 276
There were also 79 unlinked cases, the highest recorded in a day in Singapore so far.
S'porean with breakthrough Covid-19 infection lost his sense of taste and smell
His illness was mild enough for him to avoid being hospitalised but the symptoms were worse than he expected.
Changi Airport registers first net loss amid dip in passenger numbers owing to Covid-19
Only 1.1 million passengers passed through its gates, a 98% drop in traffic from previous year.
Over 10,000 sign petition calling for reversal of Yale-NUS merger
It also calls for the reversal of two other mergers.
Defiant Biden rejects criticism of Afghan exit, points at Afghan military, Trump role
The Afghan government's inability to fight back forced the US and its Nato allies into a hasty and humiliating exit, he says.
China port closures to delay Christmas shipments, stall production in Singapore
If you celebrate Christmas, you may want to start gift shopping for the season now.
Two children among five hurt after car runs up pavement in River Valley
The driver, a 65-year-old woman, is assisting with police investigations.
PSP appears intent on carrying on campaign against Ceca: Ong Ye Kung
PSP is filing a motion in Parliament to debate issues around foreign workforce policy and the Ceca free trade pact.
E-commerce sales in Singapore forecast to hit $13.4 billion by 2026: Report
S'pore joins rest of region in the online economy boom fuelled by pandemic-induced digital shift.
Dangers of overwork: Long hours and stress can lead to heart attack and stroke
In a study released in May, Singapore was ranked the second most overworked city globally.