Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 1

Retain S'poreans over foreigners if retrenchment needed: Gan Siow Huang

This should be done especially for jobs like engineers and IT professionals, said Minister of State for Manpower and Education Gan Siow Huang.

5 highlights of Monday's sitting, including DPM Heng's tribute to Goh Chok Tong, Low Thia Khiang

Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh made his maiden speech as Leader of the Opposition, while Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat carved out time to pay tribute to MPs who have retired.

90 staff, residents at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home tested for Covid-19 after ex-employee infected; results all negative

A former care staff had tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 30 in the Philippines, four days after her last day at the nursing home.

New isolated Covid-19 cluster involving ship from Singapore emerges in Malaysia

Four crew members on the ship have tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

Nex cinema ventilation duct could have dislodged due to weakening duct supports: Experts

To prevent such accidents, these parts have to be regularly replaced once their product life cycle has been met.

Coronavirus: Recent family cluster shows need to abide by safe practices, say experts

The grim reality is that things can get better slowly and can also get worse very quickly, said an expert.

Restaurants and bar shut for flouting Covid-19 rules, including pouring alcohol into teapot to avoid detection

S-Tripes Hotpot's staff also transferred alcoholic beverages into empty green tea bottles after 10.30pm.

South Koreans question effectiveness of tightened Covid-19 social distancing measures

An observer said it is "nonsensical" to allow bakery cafes to operate as normal while restricting cafe chains.

Acra looking into registration of Novena Global Lifecare; firm linked to BN Group in Newcastle bid

Novena Global Lifecare has been noted in media reports but could not be found in Acra records.

Shapes of Home photo contest: Capture snapshots of HDB life to win cameras, cash

What does your home mean to you? Show us through photos and stand to win prizes.

