Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 9, 2023

Deaths surpass 1,100 as Israel retaliates after Hamas attacks

Appeals for restraint came from around the world, though Western nations largely stood by Israel.

Bishan-to-city cycling route years in the making and still has some way to go

A tender was called last Thursday to build a 682m-long cycling bridge spanning a 14-lane section of the Pan-Island Expressway by 2027.

More young PMETs taking long breaks from work to recharge: Experts

These breaks can last months, or even a year, and are often to combat burnout or seek a career change, among other reasons.

Mood: How Singapore millennials feel about work

Compared with the region, Singapore millennials are more likely to have negative feelings towards their careers, found a recent survey commissioned by The Straits Times.

Rainbow Centre to review policies after confirming it received $72k from money laundering accused

The operator of three special needs schools said it has conducted an internal investigation and sought advice from the authorities on the donations.

Will Aukus survive Trump’s return to the White House?

As the 2024 US presidential election draws nearer, Australia is pondering the possible disruption of its foreign and defence policies, as Jonathan Pearlman finds out.

Your genes can affect how you react to specific drugs and diseases

Genetic variants could lead to a bad reaction to medications commonly used for conditions such as stroke, cancer and depression, or render them less effective or useless.

Escalator at Clementi MRT station found to be safe after 3 fell while using it

A BCA spokesperson said CCTV footage of the incident did not show the escalator had reversed its direction.

No stress: How to beat exam anxiety

With national exams around the corner, experts say it is important to learn strategies to cope so that exam anxiety does not undo the hard work a teenager has put in for revision.

