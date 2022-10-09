Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Oct 9.
HDB monitoring if cooling moves impact prices of 4-room and smaller resale flats: Desmond Lee
This comes as some buyers are concerned the latest measures may inadvertently drive up demand for these flats.
How to build an inclusive society in Singapore
Four people share their thoughts on Singapore's plans to be a more welcoming place for people with disabilities by 2030.
US draws Beijing's ire with new rules to choke off China’s access to chips
The curbs cut off Beijing's access to chips used in AI and supercomputing, and further strain ties.
Blast on bridge to Crimea deals a blow to Russian war effort
It is the most important supply line for Russian troops fighting in southern Ukraine.
Lunch with Sumiko: 'I do not follow the mainstream,' says Don Don Donki founder Takao Yasuda
'It's a miracle she didn't die': Mother of child survivor in Thai mass shooting
Fast asleep in the corner of the room, three-year-old Ammy escaped the notice of the gunman.
Extra leave days to build unity among suggestions at Forward Singapore dialogue
The suggested 2 days of paid leave are for citizens to visit heritage and cultural sites here, to better appreciate the S'pore identity.
Why I am still single in my 50s
'The common factor in all my failed relationships is me,' writes John Lui, who says he has more soul-searching to do to check if the urge to pair up is fleeting or permanent.
A leader, team-builder - and his 'management by walking' style
A new biography shows the late Sim Kee Boon commanded great respect from people and excelled at team building.
More affordable yakiniku concepts firing up grills in coffee shops
Yakiniku eateries – from hawker stalls to high-end restaurants – have never been hotter than before, fuelled by the post-pandemic pent-up demand for a communal and interactive dining experience.