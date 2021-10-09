Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Oct 9.

Rate of increase in Covid-19 infections in S'pore has slowed: MOH







Although the doubling time has slowed, the large daily numbers continue to place a significant strain on the healthcare system.

READ MORE HERE

6 more Covid-19 deaths in Singapore, bringing toll to 142; 3,590 new infections







All six were seniors; five of them had various underlying medical conditions.

READ MORE HERE

More buzz in S'pore over South Korean vaccinated travel lane than German one







South Korea is nearer and the cost of a flight is lower, but prices for tour packages will be higher compared with before the pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee Hsien Loong to address nation on Covid-19 situation at noon







"Please carry on as per normal - there is no need to rush out to stock up on items or dine out!" he said.

READ MORE HERE

Law against foreign interference: Who checks the checkers?







Fica was passed on Oct 4, three weeks after it was tabled in Parliament.

READ MORE HERE

Beijing flexes muscles with flights into Taiwan's air defence zone







While there is no immediate risk of war, analysts say the tempo of the flights has raised the risk of an unintended conflict.

READ MORE HERE

Family of four needs $6,426 a month for basic standard of living in S'pore, says study







The Finance Ministry disputed the findings, saying "the conclusions may not be an accurate reflection of basic needs largely due to assumptions used".

READ MORE HERE

Sweeping changes in licensing conditions for pet boarders, breeders to improve animal welfare







From April 1 next year, those who breed pets for sale will need to do daily health checks for breeding pets and their litters.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Newcastle fans in S'pore looking forward to fresh start with new owners







Long-suffering followers welcome target of winning the Premier League within 10 years.

READ MORE HERE

READ MORE HERE