Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 9

Trump refuses 'waste of time' virtual debate with Biden, who announces solo event instead

The debate format was changed “to protect the health and safety of all involved”, according to the organiser.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore restarting cruises: Boost for economy, but not plain sailing

It may sound like a good way to help the economy, but it could easily be a disaster waiting to happen, says Salma Khalik.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporeans' opinions mixed over safety of 'cruises to nowhere' despite new measures

An online poll of more than 1,000 ST readers showed that 51 per cent gave it the thumbs up and 49 per cent, the thumbs down.

READ MORE HERE

WHO reports record one-day rise in global coronavirus cases, up over 338,000

Europe reported 96,996 new cases, the highest total for the region ever recorded by the WHO.

READ MORE HERE

Reversing stance, Trump now says 'really good chance' of a US coronavirus stimulus deal

"It wasn't going anywhere, I shut it down. I don't want to play games. Then we reopened, and I see markets are doing well," Mr Trump said.

READ MORE HERE

Germany says Thai king cannot rule from there

King Vajiralongkorn spends much of his time in Bavaria and his monarchy is facing unprecedented calls for reform from protesters in Thailand.

READ MORE HERE

Temporary relief measures for property developers of projects disrupted by Covid-19 extended

The completion period for residential, commercial and industrial projects has been extended by a further 6 months.

READ MORE HERE

2-year-old girl returning from Nepal among imported Covid-19 cases

There were no new cases in the community reported on Thursday.

READ MORE HERE

Some chickens in Sin Ming HDB estate to be relocated to Seletar farm after concerns raised

A few residents had expressed concerns about the excessive noise made by the chickens while people were working from home or studying for examinations.

READ MORE HERE

Fancy in-flight meals at home this weekend?

Join ST's food editor Tan Hsueh Yun, journalists Jan Lee and Anjali Raguraman as they share their food, TV and drinks picks for the coming weekend.

READ MORE HERE