Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 9

Trump refuses 'waste of time' virtual debate with Biden, who announces solo event instead
The debate format was changed “to protect the health and safety of all involved”, according to the organiser.
Singapore restarting cruises: Boost for economy, but not plain sailing
It may sound like a good way to help the economy, but it could easily be a disaster waiting to happen, says Salma Khalik.
Singaporeans' opinions mixed over safety of 'cruises to nowhere' despite new measures
An online poll of more than 1,000 ST readers showed that 51 per cent gave it the thumbs up and 49 per cent, the thumbs down.
WHO reports record one-day rise in global coronavirus cases, up over 338,000
Europe reported 96,996 new cases, the highest total for the region ever recorded by the WHO.
Reversing stance, Trump now says 'really good chance' of a US coronavirus stimulus deal
"It wasn't going anywhere, I shut it down. I don't want to play games. Then we reopened, and I see markets are doing well," Mr Trump said.
Germany says Thai king cannot rule from there
King Vajiralongkorn spends much of his time in Bavaria and his monarchy is facing unprecedented calls for reform from protesters in Thailand.
Temporary relief measures for property developers of projects disrupted by Covid-19 extended
The completion period for residential, commercial and industrial projects has been extended by a further 6 months.
2-year-old girl returning from Nepal among imported Covid-19 cases
There were no new cases in the community reported on Thursday.
Some chickens in Sin Ming HDB estate to be relocated to Seletar farm after concerns raised
A few residents had expressed concerns about the excessive noise made by the chickens while people were working from home or studying for examinations.
Fancy in-flight meals at home this weekend?
Join ST's food editor Tan Hsueh Yun, journalists Jan Lee and Anjali Raguraman as they share their food, TV and drinks picks for the coming weekend.