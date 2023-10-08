Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 8, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
PSI hits unhealthy range in Singapore as air quality worsens
Malaysia mulls over stronger action on haze; Indonesia says it has sealed off 35 large plantations
‘Sea of bodies’ in Israel, scores dead in Gaza as shock Hamas attack unleashes war
At least 200 Israelis were reported killed. In Gaza, health officials reported more than 230 people killed.
Singapore strongly condemns terror attacks on Israel, calls for end to violence
MFA strongly advises Singaporeans in Israel to stay near protected places and avoid unnecessary travel.
Money laundering case: Some suspects donated six-figure sums to charities
Athletes qualified for Asiad on merit, insists Singapore official after poor results in some sports
Singapore fielded its largest Asian Games contingent of 427 athletes, but some, especially those in team sports, had disappointing campaigns.
Thai police arrest 3 more suspected of selling ammunition to teen in Siam Paragon shooting
Former St Andrew’s Mission Hospital to be transformed into creative lifestyle space
Proposals can explore using the first floor and rooftop for food and beverage purposes.
A new generation of S’poreans says unemployment can be fun
They view joblessness less as a stigma than as a protest against overwork, dreary work and hypercapitalism.
‘Bitung’ by the travel bug, digital nomads drawn to remote Indonesian city’s verdant, coastal charm
The North Sulawesi city is transforming itself to attract nomads seeking an alternative to overcrowded Bali.