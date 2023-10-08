Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 8, 2023

PSI hits unhealthy range in Singapore as air quality worsens

The 24-hour PSI readings ranged between 67 and 123 at 9pm.

Malaysia mulls over stronger action on haze; Indonesia says it has sealed off 35 large plantations

Putrajaya faces rising political pressure to take Jakarta to task over the haze.

‘Sea of bodies’ in Israel, scores dead in Gaza as shock Hamas attack unleashes war

At least 200 Israelis were reported killed. In Gaza, health officials reported more than 230 people killed.

Singapore strongly condemns terror attacks on Israel, calls for end to violence

MFA strongly advises Singaporeans in Israel to stay near protected places and avoid unnecessary travel.

Money laundering case: Some suspects donated six-figure sums to charities

Charities that find irregularities must file suspicious transaction reports.

Athletes qualified for Asiad on merit, insists Singapore official after poor results in some sports

Singapore fielded its largest Asian Games contingent of 427 athletes, but some, especially those in team sports, had disappointing campaigns.

Thai police arrest 3 more suspected of selling ammunition to teen in Siam Paragon shooting

The shooter had used a replica gun that was modified to fire live bullets.

Former St Andrew’s Mission Hospital to be transformed into creative lifestyle space

Proposals can explore using the first floor and rooftop for food and beverage purposes.

A new generation of S’poreans says unemployment can be fun

They view joblessness less as a stigma than as a protest against overwork, dreary work and hypercapitalism.

‘Bitung’ by the travel bug, digital nomads drawn to remote Indonesian city’s verdant, coastal charm

The North Sulawesi city is transforming itself to attract nomads seeking an alternative to overcrowded Bali.

