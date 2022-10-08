Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 8

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Oct 8.

Vaccination-differentiated measures for Covid-19 to be lifted from Oct 10

This means that vaccination has become Singapore's primary defence against the virus.

READ MORE HERE

Cleaner dies after lorry reverses into him in Hougang; workplace deaths surpass 2021 figure

The latest incident is the 38th workplace death of 2022, more than the figures recorded in 2021, which saw 37 fatalities.

READ MORE HERE

Thailand nursery attack: Children slain while they slept

Panya Kamrab, 34, killed 37 people, including his wife and child at home, before turning the gun on himself.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

US aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules

The raft of measures could amount to the biggest shift in US policy towards shipping technology to China since the 1990s.

READ MORE HERE

Putin marks low-key birthday as Ukraine pressures mount

Ukraine says it liberated 2,434 sq km of territory and 96 settlements in the east of the country in its latest offensive.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's tightrope budget a balancing act with election goodies, long-term goals

A raft of measures was announced to help the bottom and middle income earners mitigate higher cost of living.

READ MORE HERE

Deep divisions, high stakes: The US gears up for midterm elections

The US is holding elections for some Senate and House seats on Nov 8. World Focus looks at what is influencing the midterms and what is at stake.

READ MORE HERE

Should I get a new car or revalidate the COE on my existing one?

The renewal price has been going up with the rising COE premium. 
 

READ MORE HERE

How RSAF personnel responded to bomb threat on SIA flight in the middle of the night

The fighter pilot made sure the SIA pilot complied with instructions.

READ MORE HERE

Man who used stolen credit card info to buy air purifier, jigsaw puzzles gets 10 weeks' jail

Bored while he was quarantined in a hotel in 2020, Dominic Han Shunguang researched on how to scam others.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top