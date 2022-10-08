Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Oct 8.
Vaccination-differentiated measures for Covid-19 to be lifted from Oct 10
This means that vaccination has become Singapore's primary defence against the virus.
Cleaner dies after lorry reverses into him in Hougang; workplace deaths surpass 2021 figure
The latest incident is the 38th workplace death of 2022, more than the figures recorded in 2021, which saw 37 fatalities.
Thailand nursery attack: Children slain while they slept
Panya Kamrab, 34, killed 37 people, including his wife and child at home, before turning the gun on himself.
US aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules
The raft of measures could amount to the biggest shift in US policy towards shipping technology to China since the 1990s.
Putin marks low-key birthday as Ukraine pressures mount
Ukraine says it liberated 2,434 sq km of territory and 96 settlements in the east of the country in its latest offensive.
Malaysia's tightrope budget a balancing act with election goodies, long-term goals
A raft of measures was announced to help the bottom and middle income earners mitigate higher cost of living.
Deep divisions, high stakes: The US gears up for midterm elections
The US is holding elections for some Senate and House seats on Nov 8. World Focus looks at what is influencing the midterms and what is at stake.
Should I get a new car or revalidate the COE on my existing one?
How RSAF personnel responded to bomb threat on SIA flight in the middle of the night
Man who used stolen credit card info to buy air purifier, jigsaw puzzles gets 10 weeks' jail
Bored while he was quarantined in a hotel in 2020, Dominic Han Shunguang researched on how to scam others.