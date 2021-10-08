Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Oct 8.

Singapore, US working on vaccinated travel lane: Gan Kim Yong

This follows successful VTL pilots with Germany and Brunei, said Mr Gan.

Singapore reports 3 new Covid-19 deaths, 3,483 new infections

All three had underlying medical conditions and one of them was unvaccinated.

Some parents, kids cheer cancelled exams, others concerned about returning to school amid Covid-19

Some said they were concerned about the risk of school-based Covid-19 transmission.

Living with uncertainty amid Covid-19 pandemic: Why we need a change in mindsets

Living with Covid-19 does not mean living as though there is no Covid-19. Associate editor Chua Mui Hoong suggests ways to cope with the uncertainty.

Mix of factors behind low Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong

Borders stay mostly shut to non-residents but life has largely returned to normal.

Parliament passes 12th Malaysia Plan in a boost for new PM Ismail

The government's largest five-year development plan was approved without any opposition.

6.1-magnitude quake shakes Tokyo, more than 20 injuries reported

The quake sent buildings swaying, stranded commuters and knocked products off store shelves.

S'pore oil trader Winson Group 'a key node' in illicit fuel supply to North Korea, says UN Security Council

Winson said it "denies, in the strongest possible terms, any and all allegations and/or insinuations".

Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature

Gurnah is the first African to win the award in almost two decades. The prize is worth $1.55 million.

Golf: Millennials taking to Singapore courses, giving local game an upswing

The local playing population has increased to about 80,000 during the pandemic.

