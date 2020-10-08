Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 8

Trump returns to Oval Office as doctor says he's free of Covid-19 symptoms

Only his chief of staff and social media director are sharing the Oval Office with the president. Anyone in Mr Trump’s vicinity will use full personal protective equipment.

PM Lee's libel suit adjourned after Leong Sze Hian decides not to take the witness stand

Mr Leong's lawyer Lim Tean told the court he had advised his client that it was unnecessary for him to give evidence.

18-year-old arrested after knife attack at Boon Lay supermarket

A 23-year-old man suffered injuries to his head and face.

NTUC turns down offer to run public golf course at SICC's Bukit site from 2022; Keppel Club now given offer

NTUC had cited financial considerations for not being able to operate the course.

Job-matching system needs to be improved, says DPM Heng Swee Keat

He acknowledged that it is very difficult to find a perfect fit for job vacancies, so both job seekers and employers have to be able to adapt and adjust as they go along.

M1, Safra, Starbucks customers affected by online payment disruptions due to Wirecard's exit

M1 said its customers will not be able to pay their bills through the monthly recurring payment option, while Safra temporarily suspended all its online payment services.

PM Muhyiddin's claim that rod not spared for ruling elite heightens anger at Malaysian govt over Covid-19 surge

Just three hours after his televised address on Tuesday evening, #MuhyiddinOut became the top trending hashtag among Twitter users in the country.

Maid who stabbed employer more than 90 times lied about having nightmares, says DPP

This was the first time since her arrest in 2016 that she mentioned the nightmares.

Firm behind Singapore's potential vaccine to test freeze-dried version

This means that that its shelf life could be improved greatly and the handling is much less complicated.

Generation Grit: Bullied in school because of eczema, she now helps youth cope with mental stress

Ms Megan Tang's eczema was so severe that some part of her skin was always cracked and seeping pus that emitted an odour.

