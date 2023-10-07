Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 7, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
PSI hits unhealthy range in Singapore as air quality worsens
The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index readings ranged between 60 and 105 at 8am, with the highest recorded reading in the east.
NEA to issue daily haze advisories from today as likelihood of haze increases
NEA said 212 hot spots were detected on Friday, compared with 65 on Thursday, and 15 the day before.
The ripple effects of high COE prices, beyond driving up the cost of new cars
Persistently rising premiums have impacted motor traders, car owners and private hire drivers, among others.
Defence against severe Covid-19 wanes in a year, those at risk must take yearly shots: Ong Ye Kung
New security feature to let bank customers lock up savings for in-person access only
It is the latest measure adopted by banks to make it harder for fraudsters to siphon money. Find out how this works when it rolls out.
Tau sar piah, flaky mooncakes, fish soup: BreadTalk Group’s George Quek serves up Teochew culture
BreadTalk Group chairman George Quek hopes to transmit Teochew heritage and culture through food.
Singaporeans and their struggle with the fear of being merely average
When everyone wants to be exceptional - and not all are cut out for it - it could cause needless unhappiness, says Lee Su Shyan.
Popular blog Sethlui.com refutes claims it does not disclose taking payment for food reviews
He said all sponsored articles come with a note making clear that they are paid reviews.
‘90 rupees received’: Audio-based devices power India’s digital payments
These gadgets have helped widen adoption of digital payments among those less literate or not digitally savvy.
‘I want to teach them financial independence’: S’pore parents who charge their children rent
While paying rent to parents is not a norm in Singapore, some parents do charge rent to instil independence in their children.