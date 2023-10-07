Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 7, 2023

PSI hits unhealthy range in Singapore as air quality worsens

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index readings ranged between 60 and 105 at 8am, with the highest recorded reading in the east. 

READ MORE HERE

NEA to issue daily haze advisories from today as likelihood of haze increases

NEA said 212 hot spots were detected on Friday, compared with 65 on Thursday, and 15 the day before. 

READ MORE HERE

 

The ripple effects of high COE prices, beyond driving up the cost of new cars

Persistently rising premiums have impacted motor traders, car owners and private hire drivers, among others.

READ MORE HERE

Defence against severe Covid-19 wanes in a year, those at risk must take yearly shots: Ong Ye Kung

The warning comes as Singapore goes through another Covid-19 infection wave.

READ MORE HERE

New security feature to let bank customers lock up savings for in-person access only

It is the latest measure adopted by banks to make it harder for fraudsters to siphon money. Find out how this works when it rolls out.

READ MORE HERE

Tau sar piah, flaky mooncakes, fish soup: BreadTalk Group’s George Quek serves up Teochew culture

BreadTalk Group chairman George Quek hopes to transmit Teochew heritage and culture through food.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporeans and their struggle with the fear of being merely average

When everyone wants to be exceptional - and not all are cut out for it - it could cause needless unhappiness, says Lee Su Shyan.

READ MORE HERE

Popular blog Sethlui.com refutes claims it does not disclose taking payment for food reviews

He said all sponsored articles come with a note making clear that they are paid reviews.

READ MORE HERE

‘90 rupees received’: Audio-based devices power India’s digital payments

These gadgets have helped widen adoption of digital payments among those less literate or not digitally savvy.

READ MORE HERE

‘I want to teach them financial independence’: S’pore parents who charge their children rent

While paying rent to parents is not a norm in Singapore, some parents do charge rent to instil independence in their children.

READ MORE HERE

Parking woes for Malaysian bikers who commute from JB to S’pore

By evening, motorcycles will be sandwiched among other bikes.

READ MORE HERE

