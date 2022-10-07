Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 7

Updated
Published
29 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Oct 7.

'Little kids who were still sleeping': Thailand mourns victims of mass killing

"Nobody wants this to happen. It's a scene that nobody wants to see. It's harrowing."

Despite royal audience, Malaysia PM non-committal on House dissolution

Media reports claim the issue was not discussed with the King.

Six facing criminal charges over Indonesian stadium disaster: Police chief

The announcement came as anger grew over the police response to a pitch invasion.

Most important factor in preventive health is oneself: Ong Ye Kung

Under the Healthier SG initiative, S'poreans can benefit from free health screening and use MediSave funds for chronic diseases.

70 schools to get new principals in annual reshuffle

Twenty-six schools will have first-time principals.

Nearly 45% of parents used physical discipline like spanking their kids in past year: Study

Nearly 30% of parents who use physical methods of discipline were found to do so frequently.

Soh Rui Yong issues second apology to SNOC, hopes to represent S'pore again

The 31-year-old said he had deleted all posts from April 2019 "that may be seen as disparaging to SNOC".

S'porean who allegedly stole bra on cruise ship can face trial here: Judge

The accused argued that he cannot be tried here because he was on a foreign ship outside S'pore when the acts were allegedly committed.

Give more bite to S'pore's online safety rules

Those related to age verification, content takedown timeframe and private messaging are glaringly absent.

Minimalist v maximalist make-up: How to rock two very different post-pandemic looks

Edgy and dramatic or subtle and pared-down, make-up is back as a beauty statement.

