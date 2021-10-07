Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Oct 7.

S'pore will stay the course in its reopening when new Covid-19 case numbers stabilise: Experts

While the virus reproduction rate has slowed, the pace of reopening depends on the hospital load.

102-year-old woman among 3 new Covid-19 deaths; 3,577 new cases in S'pore

There were 2,932 new infections in the community, 630 in migrant worker dormitories and 15 imported cases.

Companies can manage WFH fatigue by staying agile, prioritising staff well-being: Experts

Flexible work arrangements and initiatives to promote mental well-being can help staff be more resilient.

A cure for Covid-19? Interest in anti-parasitic drug ivermectin remains strong despite warnings

Health experts and even Merck, a manufacturer of ivermectin, have said there is inadequate evidence that it can cure Covid-19.

Indonesia hits 150 million mark in Covid-19 vaccine jabs

Indonesia has set a target to vaccinate 208.3 million or everyone aged above 12 with no underlying medical conditions.

Taiwan defence minister says tensions with China are the worst in four decades

He also said China will be capable of mounting a “full scale” invasion of the island by 2025.

Demand hots up for online groceries, food deliveries amid tightened Covid-19 curbs

Most supermarkets, online grocers and food delivery services have seen a spike in orders over the past week.

Woman admits to receiving more than $1m in ill-gotten gains in her bank accounts

Annee Foong, 48, continued to receive money in the accounts from her friend even when police repeatedly told her to stop.

Local theatre returns to the stage in S'pore

Here's a look at four upcoming shows from Nine Years Theatre, The Necessary Stage, Pangdemonium and Wild Rice.

Cue sport: Singapore's Aloysius Yapp up to world No. 2; says it is a 'never-ending process' for perfection

He was ranked 20th when he arrived in the United States on Aug 19.

