Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 7

Critical to revive Changi air hub: Ong Ye Kung

The longer Singapore's borders remain closed, the greater the risk of the country losing its status as an air hub, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung told Parliament on Tuesday.

Trump has no Covid-19 symptoms, says physician; wants to return to Oval Office

The US president is doing "extremely well" and reporting no symptoms of Covid-19, a day after returning to the White House after being hospitalised with the highly contagious disease, his doctor said.

News analysis: Rethinking how SIA can again be a great way to fly

Aviation has bounced back from previous crises, including 9/11. The global economy will continue to need air travel.

Real estate deals leading local surge in mergers and acquisitions

Deal-making in Singapore is picking up pace, with the real estate sector leading the charge.

PM Lee's libel hearing against Leong Sze Hian: Covid-19 distancing in courtroom sees seats taken up hours before trial

Journalists and curious individuals packed the public gallery as PM Lee took the stand to be cross-examined in his defamation case against blogger Leong Sze Hian.

Duct at Nex most likely fell due to weight of accumulated water: BCA

Preliminary findings point to waterlogged insulation material whose weight had overloaded the duct's supporting brackets.

HDB to get powers to seize flats if misleading statements on transfer of flat ownership are made

Currently, such compulsory acquisition is allowed only when flat owners deliberately make a misleading or false statements for the purchase of flats, and not for the transfer of flat ownership.

Rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies after long battle with cancer

Born in the Netherlands and raised in California, Van Halen founded the rock group with his older brother Alex in the 1970s and quickly earned a fan base.

Maid who stabbed employer more than 90 times says she had been repeatedly raped by her older brother

Indonesian domestic worker Daryati was taking the stand for the first time as her murder trial resumed.

S.E.A. Aquarium gets new habitats for its newborn animal residents

Baby sharks, rays and poison arrow frogs were born while the facility was temporarily closed.

