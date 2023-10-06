Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 6, 2023

Updated
Published
12 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

S’pore launches national mental health and well-being strategy

The key thrust is to tackle the issue coherently and holistically, from both preventive and curative perspectives, through the community, schools and workplaces.

READ MORE HERE

‘Most people were crying’: Singaporean recounts fleeing Bangkok’s Siam Paragon shooting

"I don’t think I’ll be coming back to Bangkok in the next five years,” said Ms Han.

READ MORE HERE

China will benefit if able to co-prosper with countries in Asia: PM Lee

China is a growing strength in the region but every country still wants to keep its links with the rest of the world, he said during the inaugural Asia Future Summit.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Biden and Xi face-to-face meeting being planned by White House: Report

Mr Biden and Mr Xi’s last meeting was on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Indonesia in November 2022.

READ MORE HERE

BTO flats near Woodlands MRT station, final Dover Forest project to go on sale in December

The first Sin Ming flats in more than three decades will also be on sale.

READ MORE HERE

Get screened early for breast cancer: It saved my life

Do not think ‘it’s better not to know’ if you have a serious illness. Early treatment is key to survival odds, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

43 people lost at least $1.2 million in Sept to travel package scams

Victims came across Facebook or Instagram ads promoting cruises, tour packages, concert tours and durian tours.

READ MORE HERE

Thinking twice about having kids even if money isn’t an issue?

There are many ways to consider whether becoming a parent is worth the effort. Here are four frames to look at.

READ MORE HERE

‘I’m no hero’: 23-year-old is among those who saved lives with their bone marrow

The Bone Marrow Donor Programme marks its 30th anniversary this year. It is the first and only marrow donor registry in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Big shoes to fill at luxury watchmaker Richard Mille, but son Alexandre is up to the challenge

Mr Alexandre Mille leads the billion-dollar company after his father's retirement in 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top