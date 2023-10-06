Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 6, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore launches national mental health and well-being strategy
The key thrust is to tackle the issue coherently and holistically, from both preventive and curative perspectives, through the community, schools and workplaces.
‘Most people were crying’: Singaporean recounts fleeing Bangkok’s Siam Paragon shooting
China will benefit if able to co-prosper with countries in Asia: PM Lee
China is a growing strength in the region but every country still wants to keep its links with the rest of the world, he said during the inaugural Asia Future Summit.
Biden and Xi face-to-face meeting being planned by White House: Report
Mr Biden and Mr Xi’s last meeting was on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Indonesia in November 2022.
BTO flats near Woodlands MRT station, final Dover Forest project to go on sale in December
Get screened early for breast cancer: It saved my life
Do not think ‘it’s better not to know’ if you have a serious illness. Early treatment is key to survival odds, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
43 people lost at least $1.2 million in Sept to travel package scams
Victims came across Facebook or Instagram ads promoting cruises, tour packages, concert tours and durian tours.
Thinking twice about having kids even if money isn’t an issue?
There are many ways to consider whether becoming a parent is worth the effort. Here are four frames to look at.
‘I’m no hero’: 23-year-old is among those who saved lives with their bone marrow
The Bone Marrow Donor Programme marks its 30th anniversary this year. It is the first and only marrow donor registry in Singapore.
Big shoes to fill at luxury watchmaker Richard Mille, but son Alexandre is up to the challenge
Mr Alexandre Mille leads the billion-dollar company after his father's retirement in 2022.