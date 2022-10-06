Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 6

24k more nurses, healthcare staff needed by 2030 as S'pore ages

MOH estimates that Singapore will need 82,000 nurses, allied health professionals and support care staff by 2030.

Pay teachers right and allocate resources to attract and retain talent

The extensive work on salary reviews will give some comfort to educators, says Insight editor Grace Ho.

No charges brought against MP Louis Ng for holding placard without permit to support hawkers

The AGC directed the police to take no further action against Mr Ng under the Public Order Act.

North Korea fires ballistic missiles towards sea in direction of Japan

It comes just two days after the North's intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan. 

ST Asia Future Summit on Nov 1 to offer insights into the crises of our time

The summit brings together thought leaders to offer insight into how countries can navigate the uncertainties that lie ahead.

CPF top-ups reach record high of over $3.5 billion in first three quarters

Over 200,000 CPF members made top-ups of over $3.5 billion to retirement savings in first three quarters of the year.

Oil prices rise as Opec+ agrees to deep cuts, US stockpiles fall

The cuts are the deepest since the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, and come despite a tight market and opposition to cuts from the United States and others.

F1 weekend saw near-90% occupancy at hotels in Singapore

Other businesses, like F&B outlets, also benefited from the return of the race after a two-year break because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

China's property crash - a slow-motion financial crisis

What began as a property crisis is morphing into a financial crunch at the local government level and hurting the broader economy.

Mother of three young kids is SUSS' first PhD graduate in study of elderly issues

She joined a cohort of 2,854 graduands at this year's convocation ceremonies.

