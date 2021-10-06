Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Oct 6.

Private clinics in S'pore seeing demand for Sinovac and Sinopharm as Covid-19 vaccine boosters

Experts said it is best to follow MOH's guidelines on eligibility for the booster dose and the type of vaccine to use.

3,486 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 9 more deaths brings tally to 130

Four were vaccinated, two had been partially vaccinated and three were unvaccinated.

Suspension of visits to residential care homes in S'pore extended until Oct 24

It's prudent to do so in view of the continued rise of Covid-19 cases in the community, said MOH.

Singapore Parliament repeals Sedition Act after 83 years

Key aspects of the Act have not been relevant in modern Singapore for a long time, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam.

5 things to know about Fica, the law to counter foreign interference

Fica empowers the authorities to deal with covert attempts by hostile foreign entities to interfere in domestic politics.

More maids to be allowed into S'pore from Nov 1; workers could still take 3 to 6 months to enter

Priority will continue to be given to homes with urgent and challenging caregiving needs.

Facebook products ‘harm children, stoke division', says whistleblower

Frances Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook, said the company prioritised profit over public good.

An inclusive ecosystem with strong public and private support for sports

There are ways for those in the public and corporate spheres to step in and close the gap in monetary disparity, says senior political correspondent Grace Ho.

1.53m crocodile at East Coast Park caught and relocated by authorities

It was filmed swimming in a canal near Fort Road.

Bring the gym home: Surge in sales of exercise equipment in S'pore

Apart from the unpredictability of gym closures, people also buy equipment to supplement their workouts at home.

