Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 6.
Trump leaves hospital after 3 days of Covid-19 treatment; doctors say he 'may not be out of the woods yet'
Once back at the White House, Mr Trump walked up the stairs, removed his mask and gave another thumbs-up, saluting twice before going inside.
Ban smoking near windows and on balconies in homes, says Louis Ng
With more people working from home, the number of cigarette-smoke disputes escalated to the Community Mediation Centre has quadrupled from two cases a month to eight cases a month.
Dorscon level to remain at orange; S'pore not safe until world is safe
Health Minister Gan Kim Yong pointed out that the Dorscon level is not determined by the number of cases alone.
On-board unit for new ERP system to go ahead; data may be shown on smartphones in future
One reason is that the Land Transport Authority is contractually bound to the OBU design after awarding the tender in 2016.
Trump criticised online over 'staged' photos showing him hard at work in hospital
A document that he appeared to be signing was apparently a blank piece of paper.
S'porean students in UK wait it out amid new wave of Covid-19
Most lectures and tutorials are being carried out online.
Sheng Siong supermarket in Tanglin Halt visited by Covid-19 patient while infectious
The new community case is a 15-year-old private school student who had been identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case.
GE2020 non-voter list available for inspection; list for part of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC delayed
The delay is caused by an election official’s mistake.
Around 7.6 million free reusable masks collected in fourth nationwide distribution exercise
The collection of free masks has ended and will not be extended.
Preparing firms, workers for future even as Singapore's coffers take a beating
For employees, this means reskilling and upskilling, which will make it easier for them to move between firms and industries.