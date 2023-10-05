Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 5, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Marymount Flyover to shut from Oct 8 for North-South Corridor construction
It will reopen when construction of the corridor’s road tunnel is completed in 2029, said LTA.
Thai teenager charged with murder over Siam Paragon mall shooting spree
Police found many rounds of ammunition, including 49 9mm bullets, in the suspect's room during a search.
Tightening gun control in Thailand requires dealing with entrenched interests
It will take political will to address the costs of Thailand’s gun culture head-on, says Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee.
Countries should look for common ground to meet long-term interests: DPM Heng
DPM Heng and other panellists at the Asia Future Summit were reflecting on Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s contributions to the development of Asia and global relations.
Why water price hike is necessary
Spike in external cost pressures has raised the cost of producing and supplying water.
Parliament debates on what constitutes basic needs after NTU report on adequate minimum incomes
The report had drawn a joint response from the Government, which said the study is not just about basic needs such as housing, food and clothing, but what individuals would like to have.
Canadian Sikh killing: A murder wrapped in mixed motives
Who killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar? Canada sees the hand of Indian government agents in it. But unravelling the mystery is not easy, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.
Two masters take flight on night of legends at the Asian Games
Both Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim and India’s Neeraj Chopra, gold medallists on Wednesday, are artists with a common touch and Singapore’s Kampton Kam can give evidence for one.
Thailand’s badminton world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn is zen-like even in defeat
After his defeat at the Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, the world No. 4 told The Straits Times: “If I lose because my opponent played well with a good strategy, it’s okay."
Snow In Midsummer, co-produced by Singapore, gets 9 Golden Horse nominations
It bagged the most number of nominations at the awards, including for best narrative feature.