Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Oct 5.

Healthier SG: Six things you need to know about Singapore's healthcare reform plan

The emphasis will be on preventive care, pairing residents with family doctors to help them better manage their health.

Healthier SG plan: An urgent call for more coordinated, effective and inclusive preventive care

While the debate on Healthier SG is set to continue today, the need for it is undisputed, says Insight editor Grace Ho.

Home owners faced with tough decisions as home loan rates rise

Those who refinanced their fixed-rate packages earlier said they had peace of mind, at least for now.

Singapore records 6,888 new Covid-19 cases

There is usually a spike in case numbers on Tuesdays, due to people socialising over the weekend.

South Korea, US troops launch missiles in response to North Korea missile test

Seoul also confirmed a Hyunmoo-2 missile failed shortly after launch, but caused no casualties.

Comeback skid: Best moments from Singapore’s F1 night race

Recap the colour and offbeat moments of the event which was last held in 2019.

Family of victim in Indonesia football tragedy questions why gates were shut and the use of tear gas

The aunt and sister of 15-year-old Muhammad Nailul Author, who died in the stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium, question the methods of crowd management at the match.

Banners have appeared across Malang, urging the government to take stern action against those responsible.

Financial stability risks can trump inflation concerns

The Bank of England's recent experience shows how broken financial markets can change monetary policy, writes associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Police arrest man who locked himself in Woodlands flat with wife, baby after 3-hour stand-off

The police said the man obstructed officers from carrying out their duties, and added that investigations are under way.

The Life List: 10 ways to manage your cholesterol levels

They include axing bad fats from your diet to making friends with fibre.

