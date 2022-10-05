Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Oct 5.
Healthier SG: Six things you need to know about Singapore's healthcare reform plan
The emphasis will be on preventive care, pairing residents with family doctors to help them better manage their health.
Healthier SG plan: An urgent call for more coordinated, effective and inclusive preventive care
While the debate on Healthier SG is set to continue today, the need for it is undisputed, says Insight editor Grace Ho.
Home owners faced with tough decisions as home loan rates rise
Those who refinanced their fixed-rate packages earlier said they had peace of mind, at least for now.
Singapore records 6,888 new Covid-19 cases
There is usually a spike in case numbers on Tuesdays, due to people socialising over the weekend.
South Korea, US troops launch missiles in response to North Korea missile test
Seoul also confirmed a Hyunmoo-2 missile failed shortly after launch, but caused no casualties.
Comeback skid: Best moments from Singapore’s F1 night race
Family of victim in Indonesia football tragedy questions why gates were shut and the use of tear gas
Banners have appeared across Malang, urging the government to take stern action against those responsible.
Financial stability risks can trump inflation concerns
The Bank of England's recent experience shows how broken financial markets can change monetary policy, writes associate editor Vikram Khanna.
Police arrest man who locked himself in Woodlands flat with wife, baby after 3-hour stand-off
The police said the man obstructed officers from carrying out their duties, and added that investigations are under way.