Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 5.

Singapore passes law to counter foreign interference after 10-hour Parliament debate

Bill was passed with 75 MPs saying "yes", 11 from the WP and PSP objecting, and two NMPs abstaining.

READ MORE HERE

Pritam calls for more checks in law on foreign interference to guard against abuse

The new law gives exceptional power to the executive branch, said the WP chief.

READ MORE HERE

Foreign interference law is necessary, but so too is good communication

Given the need for Fica, a whole-of-government and whole-of-society effort is now needed to double down on transparency commitments, says senior political correspondent Grace Ho.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

8 seniors die from Covid-19 complications; 2,475 new cases in S'pore

5 of them were vaccinated, 3 were unvaccinated, and all had various underlying medical conditions.

READ MORE HERE

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp partly reconnecting after nearly six-hour outage

Experts said the disruption could be the result of an internal mistake, though insider sabotage was possible.

READ MORE HERE

Home recovery programme didn't start well but 'things are improving day by day': Ong Ye Kung

It was in the middle of a trial run but the country has planned ahead for the spike in cases.

READ MORE HERE

Analysis: A confused population cannot pull together to fight the Covid-19 pandemic

Frequent changes in Covid-19 policies send conflicting messages to the public, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

READ MORE HERE

Grandmother hospitalised after taking ivermectin to ‘protect herself’ against Covid-19

She did so on urging of her church friends, but fell violently ill on second day of taking pills.

READ MORE HERE

Delayed Hanoi SEA Games expected to be held in May 2022

Public not enthused amid Covid-19; March-April possible if Asian Indoor Games are postponed.

READ MORE HERE

S'poreans explore the world safely: Pandemic travel tips from four women

The stories of these travellers demonstrate how it is possible to explore the world again with peace of mind.

READ MORE HERE