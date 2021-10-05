Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 5.
Singapore passes law to counter foreign interference after 10-hour Parliament debate
Bill was passed with 75 MPs saying "yes", 11 from the WP and PSP objecting, and two NMPs abstaining.
Pritam calls for more checks in law on foreign interference to guard against abuse
The new law gives exceptional power to the executive branch, said the WP chief.
Foreign interference law is necessary, but so too is good communication
Given the need for Fica, a whole-of-government and whole-of-society effort is now needed to double down on transparency commitments, says senior political correspondent Grace Ho.
8 seniors die from Covid-19 complications; 2,475 new cases in S'pore
5 of them were vaccinated, 3 were unvaccinated, and all had various underlying medical conditions.
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp partly reconnecting after nearly six-hour outage
Experts said the disruption could be the result of an internal mistake, though insider sabotage was possible.
Home recovery programme didn't start well but 'things are improving day by day': Ong Ye Kung
It was in the middle of a trial run but the country has planned ahead for the spike in cases.
Analysis: A confused population cannot pull together to fight the Covid-19 pandemic
Frequent changes in Covid-19 policies send conflicting messages to the public, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.
Grandmother hospitalised after taking ivermectin to ‘protect herself’ against Covid-19
She did so on urging of her church friends, but fell violently ill on second day of taking pills.
Delayed Hanoi SEA Games expected to be held in May 2022
Public not enthused amid Covid-19; March-April possible if Asian Indoor Games are postponed.
S'poreans explore the world safely: Pandemic travel tips from four women
The stories of these travellers demonstrate how it is possible to explore the world again with peace of mind.