Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 5.

Trump makes 'surprise visit' to supporters outside hospital, says 'learnt a lot about Covid' by 'really going to school'

"This is the real school. This isn't the 'let's read the books school,' and I get it, and I understand it, and it's a very interesting thing," he said in a video posted to Twitter.

Trump’s condition improving, could return to White House on Monday, doctors say

Mr Trump had received supplemental oxygen on Thursday and Friday and is also being given the steroid dexamethasone.

Malaysia's Dr Mahathir says he cannot reconcile with PM Muhyiddin

Mr Muhyiddin is plying the same politics that both of them had sought to reform when they defeated the Najib Razak-led government, said Dr Mahathir.

Kenzo founder Kenzo Takada, 81, dies from Covid-19

“Paris is mourning one of its sons today,” Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter.

Covid-19 patient in CGH gets back on his feet with help of robotic device

The robotic walking aid, called Andago, is primarily used for stroke patients.

Crowds head to Sentosa beaches, ahead of online booking requirement for visitors

Safe management measures were in place at the beaches, such as "safety rings" which indicated spots where groups of up to five may gather.

TraceTogether token collection to be expanded to 100 more locations across Singapore

More than 100,000 tokens have been collected since distribution kicked off on Sept 14 at 20 community centres and clubs in the Jalan Besar and Tanjong Pagar regions.

Job seekers in Singapore willing to accept lower pay as Covid-19 pandemic hits hard

Nearly 50 per cent of 373 respondents in a recent poll said they were open to taking positions offering less than their last salary.

Weekend warriors flout rule of five, intermingle between groups at some community sports facilities

Recreational teams were seen playing five-a-side football on a court in Hougang during a recent visit by ST. Similar scenes have also been spotted at Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok and Tampines.

Changes to major junction in Novena due to expressway works

The temporary changes to build the North-South Corridor could mean longer travelling times for motorists and pedestrians in the area until at least late-2022.

