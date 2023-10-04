Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 4, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
'Must've been about 20 shots fired': Crowds panic and flee Bangkok’s Siam Paragon as shooting started
As gunshots punctured the air, several shoppers hid, not daring to make a move or a sound.
US House ousts Kevin McCarthy as Speaker in historic vote
Infighting among his fellow Republicans plunged Congress into further chaos just days after it narrowly averted a government shutdown.
How $2.8b money laundering probe affects S’pore’s economy, property and charities
Ministers and MPs engaged in a nearly four-hour-long exchange on Tuesday on an ongoing $2.8 billion money laundering probe, the largest in Singapore.
Starting a start-up: From subletting an Airbnb to unlocking smart locks in space
The start-up scene is packed with flashy funding announcements, but what really goes on behind the glitz and glamour? We find out in this new series.
Singapore’s Stephenie Chen wins Asian Games silver in kayak 500m
China’s Li Dongyin won the race in 1min 58.931sec and Iran’s Hediye Kazemi took bronze in 2:00.635.
Man admits being part of syndicate that recorded cards at casino, helping group win over $433k
Tan Kian Yi was a member of a syndicate made up of Malaysians and Taiwanese that operated in Singapore in 2022.
9-year-old with brain tumour is first child patient to complete proton therapy at NCCS
This helps to reduce radiation to nearby tissues and leads to fewer treatment-related side effects.
Pre-school without walls: Kids go on a camping adventure
What’s next after the Korean Wave?
With Korean pop culture now a global hit, observers wonder if other Asian countries can replicate this phenomenon.
Paternity leave can be gamechanger, but only with the right intentions
Companies should offer it in sincerity, to make things better for their employees, and then put mechanisms in place to address the challenges, says the writer.