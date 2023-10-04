Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 4, 2023

Updated
Published
10 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

'Must've been about 20 shots fired': Crowds panic and flee Bangkok’s Siam Paragon as shooting started

 As gunshots punctured the air, several shoppers hid, not daring to make a move or a sound.

READ MORE HERE

US House ousts Kevin McCarthy as Speaker in historic vote

Infighting among his fellow Republicans plunged Congress into further chaos just days after it narrowly averted a government shutdown.

READ MORE HERE

How $2.8b money laundering probe affects S’pore’s economy, property and charities

Ministers and MPs engaged in a nearly four-hour-long exchange on Tuesday on an ongoing $2.8 billion money laundering probe, the largest in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Starting a start-up: From subletting an Airbnb to unlocking smart locks in space

Anthony Chow is the CEO and co-founder of igloo, a Singapore smart lock start-up. In a new series, Starting a Start-up, we find out how the company scored a global partnership with Airbnb and its biggest challenges.

The start-up scene is packed with flashy funding announcements, but what really goes on behind the glitz and glamour? We find out in this new series.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s Stephenie Chen wins Asian Games silver in kayak 500m

China’s Li Dongyin won the race in 1min 58.931sec and Iran’s Hediye Kazemi took bronze in 2:00.635.

READ MORE HERE

Man admits being part of syndicate that recorded cards at casino, helping group win over $433k

Tan Kian Yi was a member of a syndicate made up of Malaysians and Taiwanese that operated in Singapore in 2022.

READ MORE HERE

9-year-old with brain tumour is first child patient to complete proton therapy at NCCS

This helps to reduce radiation to nearby tissues and leads to fewer treatment-related side effects. 

READ MORE HERE

Pre-school without walls: Kids go on a camping adventure

Join these six-year-olds on a camping trip in the great outdoors.

READ MORE HERE

What’s next after the Korean Wave?

With Korean pop culture now a global hit, observers wonder if other Asian countries can replicate this phenomenon.

READ MORE HERE

Paternity leave can be gamechanger, but only with the right intentions

Companies should offer it in sincerity, to make things better for their employees, and then put mechanisms in place to address the challenges, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top