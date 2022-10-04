Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 4.
S'pore factory activity contracts for first time since 2020, raising risk of technical recession
The manufacturing decline follows a second month of contraction in the electronics sector.
North Korea fires missile over Japan, some trains suspended
Japan warned its citizens to take cover as the missile appears to have flown over and past its territory.
Six months after land borders' reopening, S'poreans flock to JB, lured by lower prices
But there appears to be a shift in what Singaporeans are looking for across the Causeway.
Indonesia stadium stampede: Police chief transferred; 9 cops removed from their posts
Victims' families would be compensated 50 million rupiah and treatment for those injured would be free, Chief security minister Mahfud MD said.
NCMP Leong Mun Wai's allegations against Govt's public expenditure 'without basis': Indranee
Ms Indranee called on MPs and the public not to be misled by Mr Leong's assertions, and to "reject these bogus allegations".
Decoding Putin's annexation speech
The Russian leader's speech signals to his enemies that there will be no room for strategic accommodation, writes Jonathan Eyal.
How to prevent your luggage from getting lost (and what to do if it happens)
From using luggage trackers to removing old tags, here's how to help your bags arrive safely at their destination.
It’s time to quit using the term 'quiet quitting'
Young people’s attitudes are different because the economy and workplaces have changed, says Grace Ho.
40 people under investigation after raids in Orchard Towers and other locations
The crackdown was part of a multi-agency enforcement operation conducted between Sept 24 and Oct 1.
Riders Cafe in Bukit Timah to close by end February 2023 for Cross Island Line works
The breezy all-day eatery is housed in a colonial-era building set amid lush greenery.