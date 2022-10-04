Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 4.

S'pore factory activity contracts for first time since 2020, raising risk of technical recession

The manufacturing decline follows a second month of contraction in the electronics sector.

READ MORE HERE

North Korea fires missile over Japan, some trains suspended

Japan warned its citizens to take cover as the missile appears to have flown over and past its territory.

READ MORE HERE

Six months after land borders' reopening, S'poreans flock to JB, lured by lower prices

Has it been the grand return? Six months after the borders reopened in April, not all businesses have experienced a return to form.

But there appears to be a shift in what Singaporeans are looking for across the Causeway.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia stadium stampede: Police chief transferred; 9 cops removed from their posts

Victims' families would be compensated 50 million rupiah and treatment for those injured would be free, Chief security minister Mahfud MD said.

READ MORE HERE

NCMP Leong Mun Wai's allegations against Govt's public expenditure 'without basis': Indranee

Ms Indranee called on MPs and the public not to be misled by Mr Leong's assertions, and to "reject these bogus allegations".

READ MORE HERE

Decoding Putin's annexation speech

The Russian leader's speech signals to his enemies that there will be no room for strategic accommodation, writes Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

How to prevent your luggage from getting lost (and what to do if it happens)

The year of revenge travel has also led to the “summer of lost luggage”. Travel Correspondent Clara Lock gets tips from experts on how to help your luggage arrive safely.

From using luggage trackers to removing old tags, here's how to help your bags arrive safely at their destination.

READ MORE HERE

It’s time to quit using the term 'quiet quitting'

Young people’s attitudes are different because the economy and workplaces have changed, says Grace Ho.

READ MORE HERE

40 people under investigation after raids in Orchard Towers and other locations

The crackdown was part of a multi-agency enforcement operation conducted between Sept 24 and Oct 1.

READ MORE HERE

Riders Cafe in Bukit Timah to close by end February 2023 for Cross Island Line works

The breezy all-day eatery is housed in a colonial-era building set amid lush greenery.

READ MORE HERE

