Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 4.

At home with Covid-19: My 10 days of recovering from the virus

People on home recovery in Singapore share their experiences and tips on how to cope.

READ MORE HERE

6 seniors die from Covid-19 complications, 2,057 new cases in Singapore

The cases include 430 seniors who are above 60.

READ MORE HERE

Few vaccinated people in S'pore infected by Covid-19 develop long-term symptoms

Symptoms include fatigue, chest pain, joint aches and "brain fog", which tend to last for four weeks or more.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Pandora Papers: Document dump allegedly links world leaders to secret wealth

The files are linked to about 35 current and former national leaders, and more than 330 politicians and public officials in 91 countries and territories.

READ MORE HERE

It's like living in a rubbish chute: Neighbours complain about stench from hoarders' flats in Chinatown block

The smell is from a flat occupied by a couple. The husband is 75 years old and his wife is 65.

READ MORE HERE

Time to live again in Copenhagen: Denmark moves into post-Covid-19 mode

There are hardly any vaccination sceptics in Denmark and 74.5% of the total population have been fully vaccinated.

READ MORE HERE

School principals to discuss impact of new PSLE scoring system on secondary school postings at Straits Times webinar

The online event aims to help parents understand how the new PSLE scoring system could impact secondary school postings.

READ MORE HERE

Many South Koreans feel they are 'living' the Squid Game

As one netizen wrote: "I've been playing the Squid Game for 30 years."

READ MORE HERE

Shipping executive based in Singapore played key role in return of stolen Indian artefacts

Mr Kumar helped track down most of the 157 items that were returned during PM Modi's recent trip to the US.

READ MORE HERE

Tackling abuse of power at small businesses in Singapore

Structural issues make start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises vulnerable to workplace harassment and bullying.

READ MORE HERE