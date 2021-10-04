Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 4.
At home with Covid-19: My 10 days of recovering from the virus
People on home recovery in Singapore share their experiences and tips on how to cope.
6 seniors die from Covid-19 complications, 2,057 new cases in Singapore
The cases include 430 seniors who are above 60.
Few vaccinated people in S'pore infected by Covid-19 develop long-term symptoms
Symptoms include fatigue, chest pain, joint aches and "brain fog", which tend to last for four weeks or more.
Pandora Papers: Document dump allegedly links world leaders to secret wealth
The files are linked to about 35 current and former national leaders, and more than 330 politicians and public officials in 91 countries and territories.
It's like living in a rubbish chute: Neighbours complain about stench from hoarders' flats in Chinatown block
The smell is from a flat occupied by a couple. The husband is 75 years old and his wife is 65.
Time to live again in Copenhagen: Denmark moves into post-Covid-19 mode
There are hardly any vaccination sceptics in Denmark and 74.5% of the total population have been fully vaccinated.
School principals to discuss impact of new PSLE scoring system on secondary school postings at Straits Times webinar
The online event aims to help parents understand how the new PSLE scoring system could impact secondary school postings.
Many South Koreans feel they are 'living' the Squid Game
As one netizen wrote: "I've been playing the Squid Game for 30 years."
Shipping executive based in Singapore played key role in return of stolen Indian artefacts
Mr Kumar helped track down most of the 157 items that were returned during PM Modi's recent trip to the US.
Tackling abuse of power at small businesses in Singapore
Structural issues make start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises vulnerable to workplace harassment and bullying.