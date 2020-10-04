Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Oct 4.
Donald Trump, on video from hospital, says he feels 'much better' after Covid-19 treatment
He also said he hoped to be "back soon," after a day of contradictory messages from the White House about his condition following his Covid-19 diagnosis.
Grey areas of masking up when dining out
Do you put the mask on right after eating, or can you wait for friends to finish? Some diners are still confused about the dos and don'ts of mask etiquette.
US presidential election: Twists and turns on the way to the White House
Infected with Covid-19 and trailing in the polls, can Trump confound the pundits again and secure a second term? Insight looks at how the race is shaping up.
Thinking Aloud: Time for zero-tolerance approach to public hygiene
The start of Covid-19 saw people fixated on cleanliness but, sadly, that was just a momentary phase, says editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang.
Gazing at the moon on a flight to nowhere in Taiwan
More than 300 people snapped up tickets for EVA Air's no-destination flight designed especially for the Mid-Autumn Festival when the moon was full and bright.
Review of women's issues: Call for mindset change to pave way for flexi-work
As a thorough review of women's issues in Singapore is under way, The Sunday Times looks at areas of concern, from gender roles at home to unwanted attention at work and school.
Singapore, China mark 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties
Leaders express wish to deepen cooperation, strengthen relations.
Bigger homes back in demand as work-from-home culture sets in
While the use of commercial space in Singapore has yet to see major changes, recent figures of condominium sales suggest working from home is starting to influence how families choose residential property.
Healthcare start-up owner builds small Covid army to battle coronavirus in Singapore
Gillian Tee's childhood experience led her to launch a home and nursing care start-up, which has played a critical role in the face of Covid-19.
A lost or more resilient generation? 6 ways Covid-19 changed childhood in Singapore
Experts and parents weigh in on how children have adapted eight months into the pandemic.