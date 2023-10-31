Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 31, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore, Malaysia determined to work together on outstanding bilateral issues: PM Lee
10 outcomes from the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat
The two countries reached agreements in several fields, including transport links, water and higher education.
More riders holding on to their motorcycles as COE premiums stay high
Israel PM Netanyahu rejects Gaza ceasefire, says it amounts to ‘surrendering to Hamas’
The Israeli military also said a woman soldier was rescued from captivity after an operation in the Hamas-run territory.
What international law has to say about the Israel-Hamas war
How far does the right of self-defence go? The rules of war are more complex and less restrictive than commonly understood, says Jonathan Eyal.
Bunaken Island in north Sulawesi is a marine paradise unlike any other
Becoming proficient in English has come at a cost for many Singaporeans
Two surveys conducted in 2013 and 2018 found that while proficiency in English has risen, all ethnic groups have become less proficient in mother tongue languages.
Dover Park Hospice moves to new and bigger home down the road
Dover Park Hospice will be operating from the Tan Tock Seng Hospital Integrated Care Hub from Nov 6.
Video showing Grab rider flying to S’pore to buy chicken rice for Thai customer is fictional: Grab
The person starring as a delivery partner in the video is not registered with Grab, the company added.
SIA and Scoot to resume flights from Changi to five cities in China from Nov 26
Four SIA services were suspended in 2023 due to regulatory issues, while a Scoot route was halted during the pandemic.