Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 31, 2023

Updated
Published
34 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Singapore, Malaysia determined to work together on outstanding bilateral issues: PM Lee

It is the first Leaders' Retreat between the two countries since 2019.

READ MORE HERE

10 outcomes from the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat

The two countries reached agreements in several fields, including transport links, water and higher education.

READ MORE HERE

More riders holding on to their motorcycles as COE premiums stay high

Rising premiums have pushed up the prices of new and used motorcycles.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Israel PM Netanyahu rejects Gaza ceasefire, says it amounts to ‘surrendering to Hamas’

The Israeli military also said a woman soldier was rescued from captivity after an operation in the Hamas-run territory.

READ MORE HERE

What international law has to say about the Israel-Hamas war  

How far does the right of self-defence go? The rules of war are more complex and less restrictive than commonly understood, says Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

Bunaken Island in north Sulawesi is a marine paradise unlike any other

With dolphins and an excellent resort, Bunaken Island is well-worth the trip.

READ MORE HERE

Becoming proficient in English has come at a cost for many Singaporeans

Two surveys conducted in 2013 and 2018 found that while proficiency in English has risen, all ethnic groups have become less proficient in mother tongue languages.

READ MORE HERE

Dover Park Hospice moves to new and bigger home down the road

Dover Park Hospice will be operating from the Tan Tock Seng Hospital Integrated Care Hub from Nov 6.

READ MORE HERE

Video showing Grab rider flying to S’pore to buy chicken rice for Thai customer is fictional: Grab

The person starring as a delivery partner in the video is not registered with Grab, the company added.

READ MORE HERE

SIA and Scoot to resume flights from Changi to five cities in China from Nov 26

Four SIA services were suspended in 2023 due to regulatory issues, while a Scoot route was halted during the pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top