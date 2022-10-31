Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 31.
More than 80 killed in India as packed suspension bridge collapses
Interactive: How the South Korea Halloween crowd crush unfolded
"It was people fighting to leave and people fighting to get in,” a person at the scene said.
Itaewon crush a ‘perfect storm’ that could have been prevented
The layout of the clubbing district and unexpected human congestion were blamed for the tragedy.
Xi’s priority mission – get PLA ready to win a war over Taiwan
Multiple signs from the party congress point to a sharpened focus on gearing up for a clash with the US over Taiwan.
Is the $1.5 billion support package to help S'poreans cope with inflation enough?
One in three people in Singapore loses sleep over money: Survey
World Cup rights holders in S'pore face challenges in recouping fee of over $25m
Late announcement of the deal and the unique timing of the World Cup will impact the ability to attract customers, say experts.