Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 31

More than 80 killed in India as packed suspension bridge collapses

There were more than 400 people on and around the bridge at the time of collapse.

Interactive: How the South Korea Halloween crowd crush unfolded

"It was people fighting to leave and people fighting to get in,” a person at the scene said.

Itaewon crush a ‘perfect storm’ that could have been prevented

The layout of the clubbing district and unexpected human congestion were blamed for the tragedy.

Xi’s priority mission – get PLA ready to win a war over Taiwan

Multiple signs from the party congress point to a sharpened focus on gearing up for a clash with the US over Taiwan.

Is the $1.5 billion support package to help S'poreans cope with inflation enough?

Other countries have given out help too, but there are important differences.

One in three people in Singapore loses sleep over money: Survey

Respondents also experience anxiety that affects their health and mental wellness.

World Cup rights holders in S'pore face challenges in recouping fee of over $25m

Late announcement of the deal and the unique timing of the World Cup will impact the ability to attract customers, say experts.

For Rishi Sunak, family wealth from outsourcing adds to a secretive fortune

The British PM and his wife are said to have a net worth of $1.2 billion.

Singaporean auto veteran gives sneak peak of premium smart car he has built

It has a health monitoring system that monitors the driver's vital signs.

What to do if you suspect your child is being bullied

Teach your child ways to protect himself from bullies.

