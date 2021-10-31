Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Oct 31.
Interactive: Remembering the 5 million lives lost to Covid-19
In the first half of 2021, Covid-19 killed almost a million people every 90 days. Here's a closer look at its deadly trail.
Singapore began preparing early in 2020 for surge in Covid-19 cases in ICU
This was about the time when the first Covid-19 patient was identified in Singapore.
S'pore reports 3,112 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths
The weekly infection growth rate is at 1.14, down from 1.15 on Friday.
His mother's battle with cancer led him to set up speciality hospitals
A small-town boy thrived in various environments to head TE Asia, which invests in integrated healthcare facilities in the region.
Building collective resilience is essential as global economy recovers: PM Lee
Mr Lee was speaking at a G-20 session on the global economy and global health.
The two Cs of the G-20 summit
The first is the Covid-19 pandemic, and the second is the longer-term, but equally urgent matter of climate change.
A life worth living, not stunted by Covid-19
Having more information can help us make better individual choices in our ongoing struggle to live with Covid-19, says Li Xueying.
How a S'pore employee got a $200K windfall for giving a customer good service
One real estate agent went the extra mile for a customer and got $200,000 commission for an hour's work.
PSLE candidates not marked on a bell curve, need not worry about getting every question right: MOE
Under a new scoring system, each standard-level PSLE subject will be scored using eight bands.
7 new kid-friendly post-exams activities for families
Check out an instant noodle-themed experience playground, rediscover Haw Par Villa and more.