Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Oct 31.

Interactive: Remembering the 5 million lives lost to Covid-19

In the first half of 2021, Covid-19 killed almost a million people every 90 days. Here's a closer look at its deadly trail.

Singapore began preparing early in 2020 for surge in Covid-19 cases in ICU

This was about the time when the first Covid-19 patient was identified in Singapore.

S'pore reports 3,112 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths

The weekly infection growth rate is at 1.14, down from 1.15 on Friday.

His mother's battle with cancer led him to set up speciality hospitals

A small-town boy thrived in various environments to head TE Asia, which invests in integrated healthcare facilities in the region.

Building collective resilience is essential as global economy recovers: PM Lee

Mr Lee was speaking at a G-20 session on the global economy and global health.

The two Cs of the G-20 summit

The first is the Covid-19 pandemic, and the second is the longer-term, but equally urgent matter of climate change.

A life worth living, not stunted by Covid-19

Having more information can help us make better individual choices in our ongoing struggle to live with Covid-19, says Li Xueying.

How a S'pore employee got a $200K windfall for giving a customer good service

One real estate agent went the extra mile for a customer and got $200,000 commission for an hour's work.

PSLE candidates not marked on a bell curve, need not worry about getting every question right: MOE

Under a new scoring system, each standard-level PSLE subject will be scored using eight bands.

7 new kid-friendly post-exams activities for families

Check out an instant noodle-themed experience playground, rediscover Haw Par Villa and more.

