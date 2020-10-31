Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Oct 31.

Shoppers flock to Robinsons outlets after it announces store closures



Some were "totally stunned" when told that Robinsons was in provisional liquidation.

READ MORE HERE

Robinsons' closure: Department stores struggle to find relevance with today's shoppers



The demise of one of S'pore's oldest and best-loved department stores marks the end of an era.

READ MORE HERE

Personal data of 1.1 million RedMart user accounts stolen in Lazada breach and put up for sale



Names, phone numbers, e-mail, mailing addresses, encrypted passwords and partial credit card numbers were stolen.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Couples separated by Covid-19 border controls reunite after 9 months



Singaporeans and permanent residents who are in relationships with foreign partners are finally being reunited.

READ MORE HERE

Foreign policy continuity if Trump wins, return to mainstream diplomacy if Biden succeeds



Whether the US and China can cooperate on global challenges is an unanswered question.

READ MORE HERE

Make haste, but slowly, as Singapore moves ahead into phase 3



Having endured months of restrictions, everyone wants to move on, but a nasty, crafty bug stands ready to pounce.

READ MORE HERE

Relax Covid-19 curbs or open borders in S'pore's phase 3, but not both



Every easing of measures increases risks, and doing too much too soon could result in a second-wave outbreak.

READ MORE HERE

The Great Singapore Drive: A 200km road trip around the island



The Covid-19 pandemic may have put the brakes on road trips north, but a drive around the island can be equally satisfying.

READ MORE HERE

Grab sets age limit of 10 years for private-hire cars



Ride-hailing passengers using the Grab platform will no longer travel in old cars by July 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Make room for a classic statement chair



More are splashing out on statement pieces for their home that can cost up to a few thousand dollars.

READ MORE HERE