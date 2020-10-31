Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Oct 31.
Shoppers flock to Robinsons outlets after it announces store closures
Some were "totally stunned" when told that Robinsons was in provisional liquidation.
Robinsons' closure: Department stores struggle to find relevance with today's shoppers
The demise of one of S'pore's oldest and best-loved department stores marks the end of an era.
Personal data of 1.1 million RedMart user accounts stolen in Lazada breach and put up for sale
Names, phone numbers, e-mail, mailing addresses, encrypted passwords and partial credit card numbers were stolen.
Couples separated by Covid-19 border controls reunite after 9 months
Singaporeans and permanent residents who are in relationships with foreign partners are finally being reunited.
Foreign policy continuity if Trump wins, return to mainstream diplomacy if Biden succeeds
Whether the US and China can cooperate on global challenges is an unanswered question.
Make haste, but slowly, as Singapore moves ahead into phase 3
Having endured months of restrictions, everyone wants to move on, but a nasty, crafty bug stands ready to pounce.
Relax Covid-19 curbs or open borders in S'pore's phase 3, but not both
Every easing of measures increases risks, and doing too much too soon could result in a second-wave outbreak.
The Great Singapore Drive: A 200km road trip around the island
The Covid-19 pandemic may have put the brakes on road trips north, but a drive around the island can be equally satisfying.
Grab sets age limit of 10 years for private-hire cars
Ride-hailing passengers using the Grab platform will no longer travel in old cars by July 2022.
Make room for a classic statement chair
More are splashing out on statement pieces for their home that can cost up to a few thousand dollars.