Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 30, 2023

More demand for S’pore’s co-working spaces as hybrid work arrangements flourish
Several operators here said they have been expanding their offerings amid rising occupancy rates.
Israel shows images of tanks in Gaza as war on Hamas militants deepens
The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had received warnings from Israeli authorities to immediately evacuate a hospital in the Gaza Strip, adding that raids conducted on Sunday had taken place just 50m from the facility.
In pursuing its twin objectives, Israel goes for surprising strategy in its Gaza ground offensive
This means that the war will last for months rather than weeks – and it will be bloody and gruelling, says Jonathan Eyal.
Former president Halimah Yacob awarded Order of Temasek for lifetime of devoted, distinguished service
askST: What students should know before taking up a part-time job
Part-time jobs impart valuable experiences and teens should give different ones a go, say human resources experts.
The rise of chief well-being officers: Fad or the future?
A mentally healthy workforce is more creative, innovative and resilient, says the writer.
Rents for Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar in 2024 to be capped at $15k: Faishal
The Straits Times reported in March the bazaar stallholders’ complaints about high rental costs, which excluded incidental costs and additional premiums for selling certain food items.
From Harry Potter to Wednesday Addams: S’pore politicians dress up for Halloween
MPs were also spotted dressing up and trick-or-treating with their residents over the weekend.
Woman who put feet up against pole in SBS bus arrested for public nuisance
Matthew Perry's family 'heartbroken' by Friends star's death
"Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend," Perry's family told People magazine.