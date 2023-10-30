Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 30, 2023

Updated
Published
22 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

More demand for S’pore’s co-working spaces as hybrid work arrangements flourish

Several operators here said they have been expanding their offerings amid rising occupancy rates.

READ MORE HERE

Israel shows images of tanks in Gaza as war on Hamas militants deepens

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had received warnings from Israeli authorities to immediately evacuate a hospital in the Gaza Strip, adding that raids conducted on Sunday had taken place just 50m from the facility.

READ MORE HERE

In pursuing its twin objectives, Israel goes for surprising strategy in its Gaza ground offensive

This means that the war will last for months rather than weeks – and it will be bloody and gruelling, says Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Former president Halimah Yacob awarded Order of Temasek for lifetime of devoted, distinguished service

Madam Halimah was conferred the nation’s highest civilian honour on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

askST: What students should know before taking up a part-time job

Part-time jobs impart valuable experiences and teens should give different ones a go, say human resources experts.

READ MORE HERE

The rise of chief well-being officers: Fad or the future?

A mentally healthy workforce is more creative, innovative and resilient, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Rents for Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar in 2024 to be capped at $15k: Faishal

The Straits Times reported in March the bazaar stallholders’ complaints about high rental costs, which excluded incidental costs and additional premiums for selling certain food items.

READ MORE HERE

From Harry Potter to Wednesday Addams: S’pore politicians dress up for Halloween

MPs were also spotted dressing up and trick-or-treating with their residents over the weekend.

READ MORE HERE

Woman who put feet up against pole in SBS bus arrested for public nuisance

In a TikTok video, the woman is seen resting her feet against a pole in the bus.

READ MORE HERE

Matthew Perry's family 'heartbroken' by Friends star's death

"Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend," Perry's family told People magazine.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top