Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Oct 30.
Death toll from South Korea Halloween stampede rises to 151
Scenes of horror in Seoul after Halloween stampede
“Three of my friends died today. I used to hang out with them every weekend in Itaewon and now they’re dead," said a 24-year-old.
Singapore to tighten laws to deal with new psychoactive drugs
Abuse of new psychoactive substances has been linked to reactions such as paranoia, seizures, hallucinations, and death.
Rental market ‘gone bananas’ with surge in demand
The full impact of cooling measures to be seen down the line, analysts and agents say.
Interactive: Take this test to find out if you are financially fit
Do you have enough savings to last six months if you stop working and do you spend more than you earn?
Musk's Twitter roils with hate speech as trolls test new limits
Trolls, influencers and hate peddlers are anticipating a “golden era” under “free speech absolutist” Elon Musk.
What happened to Hu Jintao? Everyone has an answer
This party congress is likely to be remembered more for the curious show of a former leader’s frailty and vulnerability.
Record number of protection orders against harassment filed and granted in 2021
Media attention on this issue and a greater ease of application are among the reasons, lawyers say.
We need ‘Project Uncles’ for older men battling loss of income and loss of identity
There's room to do more to help this group of men who have lost their jobs and self-esteem, says enterprise editor Li Xueying.