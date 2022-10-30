Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 30

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Oct 30.

Death toll from South Korea Halloween stampede rises to 151

The number of casualties could rise as the rescue effort was still under way.

READ MORE HERE

Scenes of horror in Seoul after Halloween stampede

“Three of my friends died today. I used to hang out with them every weekend in Itaewon and now they’re dead," said a 24-year-old.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore to tighten laws to deal with new psychoactive drugs

Abuse of new psychoactive substances has been linked to reactions such as paranoia, seizures, hallucinations, and death.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Rental market ‘gone bananas’ with surge in demand

The full impact of cooling measures to be seen down the line, analysts and agents say.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: Take this test to find out if you are financially fit

Do you have enough savings to last six months if you stop working and do you spend more than you earn?

READ MORE HERE

Musk's Twitter roils with hate speech as trolls test new limits

Trolls, influencers and hate peddlers are anticipating a “golden era” under “free speech absolutist” Elon Musk.

READ MORE HERE

What happened to Hu Jintao? Everyone has an answer

VIDEO: REUTERS

This party congress is likely to be remembered more for the curious show of a former leader’s frailty and vulnerability.

READ MORE HERE

Record number of protection orders against harassment filed and granted in 2021

Media attention on this issue and a greater ease of application are among the reasons, lawyers say.

READ MORE HERE

We need ‘Project Uncles’ for older men battling loss of income and loss of identity

There's room to do more to help this group of men who have lost their jobs and self-esteem, says enterprise editor Li Xueying.

READ MORE HERE

Cooking to cope with inflation: How to turn one chicken into a three-dish meal

Here are recipes for salad, soup and chicken rice.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top