Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 30

4,248 new Covid-19 cases; 16 die of complications, including 44-year-old

The 44-year-old was unvaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.

Tighter measures for prime area HDB flats: Will they be effective in making S'pore accessible to all?

What impact will it have on Singapore's social fabric and the resale market?

'I live in a prime area HDB flat and I think the new measures are fair'

ST Correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi and his wife moved into Pinnacle @ Duxton after they got married in 2010.

Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarine deal with Australia

He calls France an "extremely, extremely valued partner" in first meeting since row over Aukus nuclear subs pact.

Tourism reboot in Asean as peak season approaches despite Covid-19 pandemic

More than 130 million international visitors were reported in the region prior to the pandemic.

US authorises Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 years

A high-level medical panel endorsed the shots, ruling that the known benefits outweighed the risks of side effects.

Needle-free vaccine patches coming soon, say researchers and makers

A new mouse study has shown promising results, using patches dotted with microscopic spikes.

Russian says he dressed as a doctor to tend to grandmother in Covid-19 ward

Worried that staff were neglecting her, he gave her food and pills and changed her bandages and incontinence pads.

Teacher accused of assaulting cabby said he was trying to protect his son who has autism

Shane Matthew Ross is accused of pushing taxi driver's upper body several times and kicking his thigh.

Biscuits safe to consume in moderation: SFA

Cancer-causing compounds are formed naturally when food is processed at high temperatures and in dry conditions.

