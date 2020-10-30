Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 30

Routine testing, PPE for some Changi Airport staff to avoid Covid-19 transmission

Staff at the airport will be put on a rostered routine testing similar to other frontline workers and migrant workers.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore-HK air travel bubble important test for leisure travel: Ong Ye Kung

It will determine if similar arrangements for leisure travel can be made with other governments.

READ MORE HERE

France raises security alert to highest level after knifeman kills 3 in church

The suspect is a Tunisian man who had arrived in Europe on Sept 20.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

ST revamp: Staying trusted, timely and true

Expect a richer experience as ST launches new print and digital offerings.

READ MORE HERE

From 1845 to 2020: Singapore and the world through ST headlines

175 years, over 47,000 headlines. Explore ST front-page headlines and the biggest news of the day.

READ MORE HERE

Umno calls for polls in Malaysia once pandemic under control

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi called on existing Umno Cabinet members “to remain in government”.

READ MORE HERE

Global coronavirus cases rise by single-day record of half a million

The global tally stands at 44.7 million cases and about 1.17 million deaths.

READ MORE HERE

8 from Indonesian family volunteer to try experimental Covid-19 vaccine despite risks

The call for Indonesian volunteers to test a potential vaccine against Covid-19 was sounded in July.

READ MORE HERE

Distribute TraceTogether tokens first, mandate its use at venues later

Those who need a token should have been given a chance to collect one before it was made mandatory, says tech editor Irene Tham.

READ MORE HERE

Late-stage Covid-19 vaccine trial could start in S'pore before end-2020

The clinical trial process, which involves testing an experimental drug or vaccine on people, typically has three phases.

READ MORE HERE