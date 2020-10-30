Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 30

Routine testing, PPE for some Changi Airport staff to avoid Covid-19 transmission
Staff at the airport will be put on a rostered routine testing similar to other frontline workers and migrant workers.
S'pore-HK air travel bubble important test for leisure travel: Ong Ye Kung
It will determine if similar arrangements for leisure travel can be made with other governments.
France raises security alert to highest level after knifeman kills 3 in church
The suspect is a Tunisian man who had arrived in Europe on Sept 20.
ST revamp: Staying trusted, timely and true
Expect a richer experience as ST launches new print and digital offerings.
From 1845 to 2020: Singapore and the world through ST headlines
175 years, over 47,000 headlines. Explore ST front-page headlines and the biggest news of the day.
Umno calls for polls in Malaysia once pandemic under control
Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi called on existing Umno Cabinet members “to remain in government”.
Global coronavirus cases rise by single-day record of half a million
The global tally stands at 44.7 million cases and about 1.17 million deaths.
8 from Indonesian family volunteer to try experimental Covid-19 vaccine despite risks
The call for Indonesian volunteers to test a potential vaccine against Covid-19 was sounded in July.
Distribute TraceTogether tokens first, mandate its use at venues later
Those who need a token should have been given a chance to collect one before it was made mandatory, says tech editor Irene Tham.
Late-stage Covid-19 vaccine trial could start in S'pore before end-2020
The clinical trial process, which involves testing an experimental drug or vaccine on people, typically has three phases.