Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 3, 2023

Tearful Shanti Pereira says it’s a ‘so crazy, incredible season’ after historic 200m Asian Games gold
Singapore’s athletics fraternity hail Shanti Pereira’s performance as ‘one for the ages’
She clocked 23.03 seconds at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, 0.25sec ahead of China’s Li Yuting.
Battling the scourge of money laundering
In August, Singapore’s biggest-ever money laundering scandal was uncovered and got ever larger as the investigations proceeded.
LTA awards contracts worth $961m for two Cross Island Line interchange stations
Construction on the King Albert Park and Clementi stops is expected to start in the first quarter of 2024.
Ex-Khoo Teck Puat Hospital employee probed over alleged theft of milk powder, goods worth $6m
Afternoon showers expected in the first two weeks of October
Complaints against docs still take years to address, despite moves to speed things up
The issue has been festering for too long and does a disservice to both doctors and complainants, says Salma Khalik.
Woman admits being an agent of criminal group that earned over $26m in about 6 months
Indonesia denies smog from forest fires drifted to Malaysia, says ‘no transboundary haze’
Indonesia’s 2023 dry season is its most severe since 2019 because of the impact of El Nino.
MP Tin Pei Ling joins fintech firm DCS Card Centre as managing director
The move was first announced in August, but she declined to reveal the firm’s identity at the time.