Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 3.
Formula 1: Red Bull's Sergio Perez wins S'pore Grand Prix
Stewards cleared him of a safety car infringement an hour after he claimed the chequered flag.
F1 concerts draw biggest audience numbers in 3 years in Singapore
The Padang Stage saw massive crowds not seen since the last Singapore Grand Prix in 2019.
Chaos before stampede delivered disaster to Indonesia football fans
I feared for our lives: Alam Shah recounts Indonesia football stint following stadium stampede
"It was only a matter of time before something tragic like this happened," said the ex-national striker.
Ukraine reclaims full control from Russia of logistics hub, expects more gains
Some major pre-school players to raise fees in 2023
Police issue warning on surge in phishing scams involving Singpass
Victims received SMSes indicating that their Singpass accounts had been or would be deactivated.
StanChart the latest lender to up terms of account; offers up to 4.88%
Customers can now also earn interest for balances of up to $100,000, compared with $80,000 previously.
Reminders to 'hold on to the handrail' in Chinese dialects at some MRT stations
It is one of the measures to make public transport more inclusive in an ageing society.
Seeing beyond what meets the eye in wildlife conservation
The use of technology can help conservationists better respond to the needs of wild animals on the brink of extinction.